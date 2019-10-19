Sacred Heart Greenwich swept visiting volleyball foe Masters School, 3-0, on Friday, October 18, 2019, in Greenwich. Sacred Heart Greenwich swept visiting volleyball foe Masters School, 3-0, on Friday, October 18, 2019, in Greenwich. Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close ROUNDUP: Sacred Heart Greenwich volleyball wins 6th straight 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The FAA volleyball tournament commences on Nov. 4 and Sacred Heart Greenwich looks like a team that’s in postseason form.

The streak is six and counting for the Tigers, who won their sixth straight match Friday and they wasted little time in doing so.

Sacred Heart’s convincing 3-0 victory over visiting Masters School ran its record to 13-5. The Tigers, who controlled the match throughout, won the match by set scores of 25-8, 25-16, 25-16.

Junior outside hitter Liv Lockwood registered eight kills, seven digs and three aces to spark the victors.

“Our communication has been really good this season,” Lockwood said. “We are all naturally good friends, so we click well.”

Passing the serve well throughout, while exhibiting a strong defensive effort, Sacred Heart kept Masters out of system the majority of the match.

“Our defense is so important to how we build confidence,” Lockwood said. “We have improved our defense, which has allowed us to get really good hits. We have some really powerful offensive players on this team, so the defense improving really helps the offense.”

In the first game, Sacred Heart jumped out to a 9-2 lead behind back-to-back aces from junior Eva Canellakis. A pair of kills from sophomore middle hitter Lucy Catalano and an ace from senior outside hitter Kellie Ulmer closed out the opening set.

Ulmer, a co-captain, posted 15 digs and nine service points, while Catalano had six kills and two blocks in the winning effort.

“I think we’re definitely trying to be more aggressive,” Ulmer said of the team’s winning streak. “We’re being more attentive to what areas are open to make our hits, pushes and tips more effective.”

In the second set, the Panthers trailed just 18-15, until Catalano began a Tigers run with a kill. An ace by senior co-captain Salome Alfaro later in the set made it 24-16.

“We’re really enjoying the season,” Alfaro said. “Now that we’re in the middle of it all, we have all improved a lot. We have a lot of team bonding and our young members of the team have improved so much.”

Canellakis tallied 19 service points, nine digs and three aces, while junior setter Morgan Wilkens help keep the Tigers’ offense going by setting up her teammates for hits.

“From the first set on I was so happy with how we were moving the ball around,” Sacred Heart coach Beth Wilson-Jordan said. “We kept them out of system with our strong serves.”

Next week, Sacred Heart hosts Taft School on Wednesday and Hotchkiss School on Saturday.

“We’ve had a lot of good momentum the past couple of games, so we hope to finish the season strong,” Lockwood said.

GREENWICH BOYS SOCCER

Sophomore Joao Lima celebrated his 16th birthday by scoring the game-winning goal in Greenwich’s 1-0 win over Bridgeport Central at Kennedy Stadium on Friday.

The Cardinals ran their record to 8-2-2 with their ninth shutout of the season. Senior goalie Padraig Colligan made five saves for the shutout victory.

“It was challenging as always every time we go up there,” GHS coach Kurt Putnam said. “They battled hard and were tough to contend with. Defensively, we were strong again. Padraig made a couple of really good saves.”

Lima’s goal came in the first half, following a throw in from senior Josh Frumin.

“The ball got flicked and Joao hit it with his left foot from about eight yards out,” Putnam said. “Unfortunately, we did not capitalize on some other chances we had. But we showed glimpes of what we are capable of doing. Central is a good team and they made us work hard.”

Up next for Greenwich is a home game against Trumbull on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and a matchup against visiting Trinity Catholic on Thursday at 6 p.m. Wilton visits Greenwich on Friday at 4 p.m.

