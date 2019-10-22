Roundup: Sacred Heart Greenwich field hockey edges Westminster

The Sacred Heart Greenwich field hockey team improved its record to 11-0 by edging host Westminster School, 2-1, on Monday in one of its toughest games of the season.

Junior Beth Yeager scored both of the Tigers’ goals. Yeager’s first goal came with 25:22 left in the first half. Westminster tied the score at 1-1 on a goal by Sam DeLeo with 18:50 remaining in the opening half.

Yeager’s go-ahead tally came off a penalty stroke with 11:54 to go in the first half. Sacred Heart forced 17 penalty corners for the game, while Westminster had one. Westminster goalie Karen Newton made 13 saves.

“We would like to congratulate the team for their resilience today,” Sacred Heart coach Alex Gheorghe said. “They put together a very solid win against a strong, undefeated team like Westminster. We knew we would have to play together and be very connected to succeed in this game. Today, the team responded well to this.”