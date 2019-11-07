Roundup: Sacred Heart, Greenwich Academy field hockey teams to play in FAA final

Friday’s FAA Field Hockey Tournament final certainly features familiar foes.

Top-seeded Sacred Heart Greenwich and second-seeded Greenwich Academy each advanced to the championship game of the FAA tournament with decisive semifinal-round victories on Wednesday.

The Tigers topped visiting Greens Farms Academy, 9-0. The Gators, meanwhile, defeated Rye Country Day School, 6-0. Sacred Heart defeated Greenwich Academy for the tournament title in 2018 in overtime and was victorious against the Gators in the 2017 championship game. The squads have also met numerous other times in the past.

In Sacred Heart’s 9-0 victory against Greens Farms Academy, Beth Yeager scored three goals to help pace the victors. Vivi Caruso tallied twice and Hanke Govaert had one goal and one assist for the undefeated Tigers.

Katie Keller, Caroline Nemec and Fiona Lewis registered one goal apiece for Sacred Heart, which entered halftime with an 8-0 advantage.

“We started the game with lots of momentum and we capitalized early on our chances,” Sacred Heart coach Alex Gheorghe said. “Overall it was a solid performance by everyone. This match gave us good energy for the FAA final on Friday.”

In Greenwich Academy’s triumph against Rye Country Day, Lila Murray recorded a hat trick in the winning effort. Elektra Rodger tallied twice and Grace Schulze had one goal for the Gators, who led 4-0 at halftime.

Katharine Glassmeyer assisted on three goals, Murray had one assist and Rodger Maya Walker had an assist.

“Lila Murray had a great game with a hat trick,” GA coach Jamie Brower said. “Our defense played well. Rye has some great players and I think we handled the pressure well. We are looking forward to a rematch on Friday.”

GA outshot RCDS, 14-0, and drew seven penalty corners for the game.