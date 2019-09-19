Roundup: Sacred Heart field hockey tops Taft

Sacred Heart Greenwich continued its impressive start to its season, upending visiting Taft School, 7-0, in a non-conference field hockey matchup on Wednesday.

Beth Yeager powered the Tigers, scoring a team-high four goals. Delfina Gonzalez Lopez, MaryGrace Farrell and Sydney Gallop each added one goal for Sacred Heart Greenwich.

Yeager began the scoring 22 seconds into the opening half. Gonzalez Lopez tallied at the 27:53 mark and Yeager capped the half with three consecutive goals, making it 5-0 at halftime.

Farrell and Gallop added second-half goals. Olivia Caponiti made three saves for the shutout and Jenna Guglielmi had 23 saves for Taft. Sacred Heart drew 12 penalty corners for the game.

“We were excited for our first home match of the season,” Tigers coach Alex Gheorghe said. “We played with lots of energy and discipline, that gave us five early goals.”



SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL

Sacred Heart recorded a 3-2 comeback win over visiting Choate Rosemary Hall on Wednesday. The Tigers won the match, 15-24, 25-10, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11.

Olivia Lockwood tallied 16 kills, 12 dig and one block, while Lucy Catalano had 12 kills and one dig for the victors. Kellie Ulmer produced 10 kills, 19 digs and seven aces and Morgan Wilkens contributed 34 assists, four digs and three aces in the winning effort.

Eva Cannellakis finished with 15 digs and two aces, while Fran Iraola notched four kills and two aces to also pace Sacred Heart Greenwich.

GREENWICH ACADEMY CROSS COUNTRY

Greenwich Academy placed second in an FAA meet held at Sherwood Island Park on Wednesday.

For GA, Maddy Lee was the race’s overall winner, crossing the finish line in 19:28. Emily Greenhaw was fourth in 20:03, while GA teammate Elena Tan was 12th in 20:57.

Grace Crookenden was 17th (21:50) and Emily Goodman was 30th (22:50) for Greenwich Academy.