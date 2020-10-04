Roundup: New Canaan soccer girls team edges Greenwich

A goal midway through the second half lifted New Canaan past Greenwich, 3-2, on Saturday in an FCIAC West Region girls soccer game at Cardinal Stadium.

The game-winning goal occurred in the 60th minute, giving the Rams (1-1) a 3-2 lead. Greenwich and New Canaan entered halftime tied at 2-2.

“New Canaan played on Thursday and this was our first game and I think you could tell that a little bit,” Greenwich coach Simon Rumbold said. “We also didn’t have any preseason scrimmages, but we worked hard and played tough. New Canaan lost to Darien 2-1, one of the top teams in the state, so for us to compete with them is a good sign.”

Trailing 1-0, Greenwich knotted the score midway through the first half. Cardinals senior Sophia Bastek sent a through ball to freshman Julia Acosta, who tallied, making it 1-1.

Greenwich took a 2-1 lead when senior Kristen Berzolla converted a shot from approximately 20 yards out. The Rams tallied late in the first half to even the score at 2-2.

Goalie Isabella Gega made a save a penalty kick in the first half for the Cardinals.

“It was happy with the way the first half went, especially since it was our first game,” Rumbold said.

Gega stopped a second penalty kick in the second half.

“It was great for her to save two penalty kicks,” Rumbold said Rumbold, who credited senior center midfielder Bea Owens and Megan Ross for pacing the team’s play. “We had a decent period, where we created a few chances in the second half.”

Greenwich hosts Westhill on senior night Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., at Cardinal Stadium.





