Roundup: Greenwich wrestling team edges Westhill, Cardinals swim squad defeats Danbury

In a tight, back-and-forth match, the Greenwich wrestling team won just enough matches to hold off Westhill and register a 36-34 victory in a matchup held Wednesday evening at Greenwich High.

The 106-pound match saw Dhruv Khanna edge Greenwich’s Archer Manning by a 7-6 decision. Javier Serra (113) of the Cardinals pinned RJ Moavero in 5:24.

Carlos DeWinter continued his successful season for the Cardinals, pinning John Leydon in 2:23 in a 120-pound match. In another close match, Bryson Thomas (126) from Westhill was an 8-7 winner against Will Grimes. Emanuel Lai gave the Cardinals a victory at 132 pounds, pinning Kaden Camano in 2:34.

Garrett O’Dell won his 138-pound match for Greenwich by pinfall in 1:50 and Westhill’s Mike Edwards (145) defeated Justin Mejia, 11-9. Alex Edwards of the Vikings won by major decision against Louis Ceci, 24-11, in the 152-pound match. At 160, Armando Mueses posted a 10-6 win against Greenwich’s Anthony Febles, while Tommy Mazur of the Vikings won his 170-pound bout by pinfall in 3:32.

Charles Beney (195) of the Cards pinned his foe in 1:59, while Carlos Escobar (Westhill, 220) and Junsheng Huang (285, Westhill) each pinned their opponents in 1:56 and 1:00, respectively.

For Greenwich, Vinny Ceci (182) won by forfeit. Up next for the Cardinals is the Greater Hartford Open on Saturday.

GREENWICH BOYS SWIMMING

In its home-opener against Danbury on Wednesday, the Cardinals won 10 out of 12 events on their way to defeating the Hatters, 98-40.

Junior Tom Cass was a double-winner for Greenwich, finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.21 seconds and the 100 freestyle (49.86).

Freshman diver Whitaker Grover continued to thrive, placing first on the 1-meter board with 296.40 points. Greenwich won all three relay events. Freshman Aiden Bucaria, sophomore Mic DiLascia, junior Ben Schinto and Cass combined to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.66).

Cass swam the lead-off leg of the 200 freestyle relay, followed by sophomore Marko Todorovic, freshman Charles Kosinski and Schinto. They combined for a winning time of 1:37.97.

Schinto, sophomore Hunter Daur, junior Ryan Lewis and Todorovic closed the meet by swimming to victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.60).

Todorovic won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.49 and Shayne Simmons of Danbury finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:00.36).

Schinto was the 100 butterfly winner (57.86) and Daur took first in the 500 freestyle (5:21.78). In the 100 backstroke, Zachary Chalnick gave the Cardinals a first-place finish in 1:03.49. Simmons took first for the Hatters in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.10).