ROUNDUP: Greenwich swims past Ridgefield

Sparking by stellar performances in the sprint freestyle and diving events, Greenwich raised its record to 8-0, defeating visiting Ridgefield, 115-68, in a key late-season boys swimming meet on Wednesday.

“The final score does not reflect the competitive nature of the meet, as event after event featured battles to the finish,” Cardinals coach Terry Lowe said.

The Cardinals won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:37.70 (Justin Jacob, Thomas Lewis, James Pascale, Nick Malchow) and received a first-place finish from Ryan Jee in the 200 individual medley (1:58.35). Jee won the race in a tenth of a second. Connor Hunt took first for Ridgefield in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:45.89.

In the 50 freestyle, Nick Malchow posted an impressive time of 21.60 seconds for Greenwich, giving the squad six more points. Mark Merson and Charlie Clark were second and third, respectively, for the Cardinals.

Whitaker Grover amassed a first-place score of 289.55 on the 1-meter diving board for the home team and Malchow earned his second individual win in the 100 freestyle, clocking in at 48.25. Joel Satir and Aidan Kriskey also dove to 200-plus point totals for the Cards.

Hunt touched the wall first in the butterfly for the Tigers (51.14). Matthew Johnston was the 500 freestyle winner for Ridgefield (4:51.98), while teammate Andrew Yu notched a winning effort in the 100 backstroke in 53.82.

Greenwich’s Thomas Lewis won the meet’s final individual event, taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:00.06). Ridgefield (Gavin Egerton, Linney O’Malley, Johnston, Hunt) won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:16.46 — seven tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Greenwich.

BRUNSWICK BASKETBALL

Leading by three points at the break, Hamden Hall outscored Brunswick by 10 in the second half en route to a 73-60 conference win on Thursday. The Bruins road loss drops their overall mark to 7-9 as they hold a 3-4 record in FAA action.

At the half, the Hornets held a slim 35-32 advantage. The hosts outscored the Bruins 38-28 in the second half for the 13-point win.

Colin Mulshine led Brunswick with a season-best 20 points, netting 17 in the first half, as James Sealy, Dan Arnold and Logan Galletta followed with nine points apiece.

Hamden Hall owned a 9-5 advantage in made three-pointers and held an advantage at the charity stripe. The 17 made free throws by the Hornets (17/23) equaled the number of free throws attempted by the Bruins (11/17).

Brunswick returns to action with another FAA contest, hosting Greens Farms on Feb. 5.

SACRED HEART BASKETBALL

The Tigers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 61-54 home loss against FAA foe Greens Farms Academy on Wednesday.

Allie Palmieri propelled GFA, pouring in 28 points. Georgia Grabowski added 17 points, including five 3-pointers for Greens Farms Academy.

Senior guard Leah Atkins scored a season-high 26 points to lead Sacred Heart. Eighth-grader Payton Sfreddo chipped in 14 points, while center Sarah Augustine had five points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (8-10).

Morgan Smith, a senior added six rebounds and eighth-grader Madison Hart had three points and three steals for the Tigers, who host Taft on Senior Day on Saturday.

SACRED HEART SQUASH

Sacred Heart Greenwich swept visiting Hotchkiss School, 7-0, in a matchup held on Wednesday in Greenwich.

Freshman Caroline Fouts was a 3-0 winner at the No. 1 spot for the Tigers, defeating Ellie Burke, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4. Senior Katie Keller won her match for Sacred Heart at No. 2, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4.

Sabrina Schwarz gave Sacred Heart a 3-1 victory at the No. 3 spot, 11-2, 11-8, 11-13, 11-4, while Madeline Schwarz posted a 3-0 win at No. 4, 11-7, 11-3, 13-11. Claudia El-Masry (No. 5) defeated Hotchkiss’ Mary Wood 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-4, 11-3), while Annie O’Connor (No. 6) swept to an 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 triumph for the Tigers.

At the seventh position, Cameron Calcano came back to register a 3-1 victory for SHG (7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-5.

“The girls were tired from our back-to-back matches with Choate and GA (Greenwich Academy), so I’m glad they did the job.

GREENWICH ACADEMY HOCKEY

GA (3-6) received a goal from sophomore Hamilton Doster in the first period. Assisting on the goal was sophomore Ava Butz.

“Hamilton caught the pass on a rush, went in and had a great shot on net,” Greenwich Academy coach Erin Brawley said. “Our girls are battling hard. We are looking forward to our next game on Friday against Loomis.”

Lawrenceville held a 2-1 lead after the first period and was ahead, 3-1, following the second. Goalie Liana Seely made 25 saves for Greenwich Academy, which plays New Canaan on Wednesday at Chelsea Piers Connecticut at 3:30 p.m.