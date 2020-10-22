Roundup: Greenwich, New Canaan field hockey teams duel to a draw

After four intense quarters and one overtime session, FCIAC field hockey foes Greenwich and New Canaan dueled to a 2-2 draw in a midseason matchup held on Wednesday in New Canaan.

“Both teams showed amazing hustle and heart,” Cardinals coach Megan Wax said. “Greenwich’s defense was amazing.”

Greenwich’s goals came from sophomore Klara Mueffelmann and junior Isabella Lattuada. Mueffelmann’s tally came off a pass from junior Justine Liguori. Junior Zita Cohen set up Lattuada’s goal.

Sophomore Polly Parsons tallied for the Rams in the opening half. Senior Anna Lindeis scored off a penalty stroke in the second half for New Canaan, which posted a 4-0 win over the Cardinals on Oct. 3 in Greenwich.

Senior Jorja Pastore produced a strong performance in goal for Greenwich (2-2-1), which travels to Westhill for a 4 p.m. game on Friday.

New Canaan (4-1-1) visits Westhill Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“Greenwich is showing exponential growth each game and playing their hearts out and I couldn’t ask for anything else from them,” Wax said.

dfierro@greenwichtime.com