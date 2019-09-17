Coach Steve Lapham, far right, addresses the Greenwich High volleyball team after the first game of their match against Ridgefield on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Greenwich. Coach Steve Lapham, far right, addresses the Greenwich High volleyball team after the first game of their match against Ridgefield on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Greenwich. Photo: David Fierro / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Roundup: Greenwich High volleyball team sweeps Ridgefield 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Excelling in each aspect of the sport, the Greenwich High School volleyball team once again, was a sweeping success on Monday.

Seizing the momentum in each game, the Cardinals swept their second straight foe, this time in the form of Ridgefield.

Junior Lilly Saleeby registered a team-high 16 kills to go along with five aces, Cornelia Roach posted eight kills and Adele Sotgiu notched 10 digs in Greenwich’s convincing 3-0 win over visiting Ridgefield. The Cardinals, who beat Woodstock Academy on Saturday, 3-0, improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Cardinals won Monday’s match by set scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-13. The home team took the lead for good in the first set at 11-0 on Roach’s kill. Sotgiu followed with a kill and Alina Fingold served an ace, making it 13-10.

“I think we have a nice bond on and off the court as well and because of that, we constantly have high energy,” Roach said. “It’s nice to have that dynamic. There are a lot of talented girls on our team and today, we did a good job of moving the ball around and keeping Ridgefield on their toes.”

Liana Sarkissian had three kills, Chelsea Cleary tallied four aces and setter Heather Zitzman amassed 30 assists to pace the winning effort.

“Seeing them hitting and being so strong is so much fun to watch,” said Zitzman, a sophomore. “My role is to get the ball to them and give them energy to keep going. Our team is especially good at keeping our heads up and lifting each other up.”

Celeste Walstrom-Vangor totaled 14 service points, Sotgiu added 11 service points and Zitzman recorded four for GHS, which visits FCIAC rival Darien on Friday. Cleary paced Greenwich’s defensive effort.

“We practice digging a lot and we put a lot of energy in putting it up,” said Cleary. “We dove for everything and we tried our hardest. It was nice to win in three sets.”

Said Greenwich coach Steve Lapham: “Lilly was rock solid, Adele played well, Heather had a great game and Cornelia was running around the net, hitting all gaps. Everyone contributed.”

GREENWICH ACADEMY VOLLEYBALL

Sophomore Evie Kay Girard recorded nine kills, five aces and nine digs to lead Greenwich Academy to a 3-0 win over Northfield Mount Hermon School in a non-conference match held Saturday at Choate Rosemary Hall.

Whitney Wise, a sophomore, registered eight kills, three aces and three blocks, while Alexandra Trofort had seven kills, two aces and seven digs to also pace the Gators in their season-opener.

Junior Valeska Lasky tallied 20 assists and two aces for GA.

“Whitney Wise played amazing in the front row, with strong blocking and hitting,” Greenwich Academy coach Christy Girard said. “The girls really focused on serving this week during practice, which kept Northfield Mount Hermon out of system and unable to attack.”

Greenwich Academy plays visiting Holy Child Wednesday at 4 p.m. in an FAA match.

BRUNSWICK SOCCER

The Bruins dropped a 5-1 decision to host Taft School in a NEPSAC matchup held on Saturday in Watertown. Brunswick is 0-1-1 on the young season.

The Rhinos took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, converting a shot from just outside the box. Taft added two more goals over the next seven minutes to head into halftime with a 3-0 advantage.

Brunswick cut Taft’s lead to 3-1, when Aaryan Chinai converted a penalty kick five minutes into the second half. Taft opened a 5-1 lead with goals in the 55th and 62nd minute. Eric Meindl made seven saves for the Bruins, who play Loomis Chaffee on Wednesday.

