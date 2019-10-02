Roundup: Greenwich High girls volleyball team sweeps McMahon

Greenwich’s girls volleyball team kept its perfect record intact, downing visiting Brien McMahon, 3-0, in an FCIAC matchup held on Tuesday.

The 8-0 Cardinals won the match by set scores of 25-19, 25-9, 25-22. Lilly Saleeby posted 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces to power the Cardinals.

Cornelia Roach tallied 11 kills, while Adele Sotgiu had two kills, four aces and nine digs for the victors. Heather Zitzman notched 29 assists and two aces, while Thalia Doundoulakis had two aces and seven service points in the winning effort. Greenwich, which visits Staples on Thursday, received 12 service points from Celeste Walstrom-Vangor.