Roundup: Greenwich High girls hockey team shuts out Ridgefield/Danbury

Two second-period goals powered the Greenwich High School girls ice hockey team to another impressive win on Monday.

The Cardinals upped their record to 8-2 with a 2-0 win over Ridgefield/Danbury at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink in a FCIAC matchup.

Greenwich, which has won two straight games and is 7-1 in its last eight matchups, outshot Ridgefield/Danbury, 44-11. Senior Jessica Ware made 11 saves to earn the win in goal for the Cardinals.

Just 48 seconds into the second period, Greenwich took a 1-0 lead. Freshman Elizabeth Anderson scored off assists from senior Sydney Orszulak and freshman Peyton Jelinek, giving GHS a 1-0 lead at the 14:12 mark of the second period. With 2:20 to go in the second period, sophomore Tess Marciano tallied, putting the Cards on top, 2-0.

Assisting on Marciano’s goal were sophomore Lily Bates and Anderson. Kendal Mountain made 42 saves for Ridgefield/Danbury.

Up next for the Cardinals is a game against Simsbury on Friday at 6:10 p.m. at Simsbury Farms Ice Rink.

SACRED HEART GREENWICH BASKETBALL

The Tigers topped Hopkins School, 41-29, for their second straight FAA win in a game held on Saturday in Greenwich.

Sacred Heart stormed to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter on its way to the convincing victory.

Guard Madison Hart paced the Tigers with 12 points on 71 percent shooting from the floor. Center Sarah Augustine pulled down 17 rebounds and scored seven points in the winning effort.

Guards Payton Sfreddo and Leah Atkins scored eight and seven points, respectively, while forward Morgan Smith added six points. Kate Hong grabbed three rebounds for Sacred Heart, which hosts Westover School at 4:30 p.m.

Emma Maldon had 12 points for Hopkins School. Sacred Heart is 4-3 in FAA play.