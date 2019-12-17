Roundup: Greenwich High girls basketball team opens its season with a road win against Wright Tech

The Greenwich High School girls basketball team opened its season in impressive fashion, posting a 76-20 win over host Wright Tech on Monday.

Nine players scored for Greenwich, which led 26-7 after the first quarter and 47-12 at halftime.

“It was an excellent team win with everyone contributing,” Cardinals coach Chrys Hernandez said.

Forward Mackenzie Nelson scored a game-high 15 points for the Cardinals. All of her points came during the Cardinals’ dominant first half. Julia Conforti, a forward, scored eight of her 10 points during the first half for the victors.

Kelly Martyanov, a forward, totaled 10 points and seven rebounds for Greenwich (1-0). Guards Ava Sollenne and Kate Loughran scored seven points apiece, while forward Ciara Munnelly, guard Beatriz Owens and forward Violet Mikalopas each had five points in the win.

Guard Kristen Riggs and forward Kayla Anderson each posted six points. Owens and Conforti pulled down four rebounds apiece for Greenwich, which visits Trinity Catholic on Friday. Guard Jordan Moses had four assists and two steals, Sollenne had eight steals and Nelson tallied seven steals for GHS.

Janasia Jones led Wright Tech (0-1) with nine points.

GREENWICH ACADEMY BASKETBALL

Greenwich Academy got off to a strong start, but couldn’t keep pace with visiting Holy Child in an FAA game on Monday.

The Gators’ scored 12 of the game’s first 13 points, led by four after the first quarter and two at halftime, but the Gryphons used a huge second half to register a 61-35 victory.

Holy Child outscored Greenwich Academy, 36-10, in the second half, after trailing 25-23 at halftime. Senior guard Francesca Sileo scored a team-high 17 points for GA (0-4). Sileo is nine points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her high school career.

Forward Sofia Gianuzzi had 10 points for Greenwich Academy, which received six points from senior Christina Maldonado.

Guard Julia Valentino scored a game-high 28 points for Holy Child. She shot 14 of 18 from the foul line and had 15 second-half points.

Guard Kayla Hanley added 10 points in the winning effort. Consecutive baskets by Maldonado, a jumper from Sileo and a pair of free throws from Sileo and Maldonado gave the Gators a 10-1 lead at the 4:49 mark of the first quarter. Gianuzzi scored off a putback, making it 12-1. The visitors closed to within 15-11 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime. GA got into foul trouble in the second half, with Sileo and Ellie Johnson each fouling out in the third quarter. GA held a 30-26 edge after Sileo made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, but Holy Child closed out the quarter with an 18-2 run to seize a 48-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

Greenwich Academy visits Sacred Heart Greenwich Wednesday at 4 p.m.

dfierro@greenwichtime.com