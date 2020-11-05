Roundup: Greenwich girls volleyball team caps undefeated regular season with a win over Darien

The Greenwich girls volleyball team put the finishing touch on a perfect season by posting a 3-1 win over visiting Darien in an FCIAC West Region game on Wednesday.

The 10-0 Cardinals won the match by set scores of 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17. Senior Lilly Saleeby recorded 11 kills, 15 service points, three aces and 23 digs to lead the Cardinals.

Senior Addie Leder tallied 45 assists and 11 digs, while junior Adele Sotgiu had 13 kills and 12 digs in the winning effort. Senior Thalia Doundoulakis (16 service points), senior Cornelia Roach (eight kills, four blocks), junior Liana Sarkissian (eight kills) and senior Chelsea Cleary (four aces, 13 service points and 15 digs) also paced Greenwich.

“We got off to a great start,” Greenwich coach Steve Lapham said. “Our defense was really good and used smart hitting throughout.”

Up next for Greenwich is the FCIAC West Region Tournament semifinals. The Cardinals will host New Canaan in the semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m.