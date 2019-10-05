Roundup: Greenwich girls volleyball team beats Norwalk

The Greenwich girls volleyball team made it a perfect 10 on Friday.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the state, ran their record to 10-0, sweeping visiting FCIAC foe Norwalk, 3-0.

Greenwich won the match by game scores of 25-8, 25-7, 25-17. Sophomore Adele Sotgiu registered 23 service points, three aces, five kills and 14 digs to pace the Cardinals. Junior Thalia Doundoulakis added 16 service points, while sophomore Heather Zitzmann had 24 assists in the winning effort.

Adelyn Leder, a junior, had 13 assists, while junior Lilly Saleeby powered the Cards in the hitting department with 14 kills. Saleeby also tallied 13 digs.

Norwalk is 5-5 on the season.

SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL

The Tigers topped visiting Canterbury School, 3-0, winning the match, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.

Olivia Lockwood, a junior, had 13 kills and 10 digs, while senior Kellie Ulmer tallied six kills, 13 digs and three aces for Sacred Heart Greenwich. Junior Morgan Wilkens had 26 assists and two aces to also lead the Tigers.

GREENWICH HIGH FIELD HOCKEY

Following a loss at home to Greenwich got back on the winning track against Stamford on the road on Friday. Scoring four times in the second half, the Cardinals upended the Black Knights, 6-0.

“We saw the entire roster see field time and worked on getting more comfortable with different girls and lineups,” GHS coach Megan Wax said.

Zita Cohen scored Greenwich’s first goal off an assist by Isabella Lattuada. Demi Janis gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead and Agustina Ferrario made it 3-0 with a second-half goal.

Cohen set Kathryn O’Donnell for a goal, then Justine Liguori tallied off a Janis pass, giving GHS a 5-0 advantage.

Charlotte Gans sealed the scoring for the Cardinals, who received one save from Jorja Pastore.





dfierro@greenwichtime.com



