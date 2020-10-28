Roundup: Greenwich girls soccer, volleyball teams victorious

The Greenwich High School girls soccer team registered a 3-1 victory over Stamford in an FCIAC West Region game held at Cardinal Stadium on Tuesday.

At the 17:13 mark of the first half, the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Ali Pennella. Julia Acosta’s corner kick set up Pennella’s goal. In the second half, Greenwich increased its advantage when Acosta scored off a crossing pass from Emma Abbazia. The goal came with 38:37 remaining in the second half. Carly O’Brien scored Greenwich’s third goal, converting a penalty kick with 8:30 left to play in the second half.

Greenwich is in action again on Thursday against rival Darien at 4 p.m.

GREENWICH HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

The Cardinals kept their perfect record intact, sweeping visiting New Canaan, 3-0, in a matchup held on Tuesday. Greenwich won the match by set scores of 25-17, 25-11, 25-23

Cornelia Roach had eight kills and one block, while Liana Sarkissian added six kills and three blocks for the Cardinals. Adele Sotgiu tallied four kills, 10 digs and three aces, while Caroline Mrdelja had had three kills in the winning effort.

Thalia Doundoulakis (4 aces, 14 service points) and Sophie Jones (three aces) also paced the victors. Greenwich plays Darien on Thursday.