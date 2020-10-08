Roundup: Greenwich girls soccer team downs Stamford

Stamford struck first, but Greenwich had the final say in Tuesday’s FCIAC West Region girls soccer game.

The host Black Knights scored the game’s first goal, but the Cardinals registered four unanswered tallies on their way to a 4-1 win.

With their second straight victory, the Cardinals raised their record to 2-1.

“It was a good win, Stamford gave us a good game,” Greenwich coach Simon Rumbold said. “We got off to a bit of a slow start and we were 1-0 down. But our team showed good character and remained calm. We wanted to keep the ball down on the floor, we didn’t want to have the ball moving back and forth in the air.”

Efficiently moving the ball, the Cards took the lead, behind Julia Acosta. The freshman scored two goals to pace the victors. Sophomore Sammy Craven and senior Sophia Bastek added one goal apiece to also spark the Cardinals.

“Three games into the season, we have learned a lot about ourselves,” Rumbold said. “We know what we need to improve on and what we are doing well.”

Rumbold credited senior Bea Owens, freshman Meghan Ross and junior Skyler Scavo for being among the game’s standout performers.

Greenwich, which entered Thursday’s game off a dominant win against Westhill, travels to Darien on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Greenwich swept Westhill on the road 3-0 for its third straight win to start the season. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 on Thursday.

Senior outside hitter Lilly Saleeby recorded 12 kills, three digs and seven to pace the Cardinals (3-0). Addie Leder, a senior setter, had 28 assists and six service points, while senior libero Gia Rose Greschner posted six dig in the win.

Cornelia Roach, a senior middle hitter, tallied eight kills and two blocks and junior outside hitter Adele Sotgiu had five aces, 13 service points and four kills for the Cardinals. Senior opposite hitter Caroline Mrdelja added had two kills.

“We played well, we were trying to run a quick tempo offense and as the match went on, we got the timing down,” Lapham said. “Credit to Westhill, they play very tough and they served smart. I’m very happy with the energy our team brought.”

BOYS SOCCER

Greenwich improved its mark to 3-0 with a 2-0 triumph against host New Canaan in an FCIAC West Region game played on Wednesday.

The Cardinals seized a 1-0 lead when Will Flynn scored off an assist from Jeanel Boone in the 22nd minute. Boone gave the Cardinals a two-goal advantage in the 61st minute. He scored with assists coming from Jake Hugh Jones and Santi Borrego.

Greenwich has two shutouts in its first three games and has allowed only one goal so far this season.