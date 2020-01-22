Roundup: Greenwich girls basketball team tops McMahon on the road

Receiving points from 11 players, the Greenwich High School girls basketball team coasted to a 71-18 win over host Brien McMahon in an FCIAC game held on Tuesday.

Greenwich, which got back on the winning track, after losing its previous game to St. Joseph, improved its record to 8-3.

“It was a game in which we received contributions from everyone,” Cardinals coach Chrys Hernandez said. “The players coming off the bench played with a lot of intensity and kept our high level of play going.”

Senior guard Kate Loughran and freshman forward Mackenzie Nelson scored 12 points apiece to pace the Cardinals, who held leads of 25-7 and 40-12 after the first and second quarters, respectively.

Sophomore guard Kristin Riggs scored nine points, while junior forward Bea Owens added eight points in the winning effort.

Jordan Moses, a senior guard, senior forward Ciara Munnelly and sophomore forward Kayla Anderson each scored six points, while senior forward Julia Conforti contributed four for the victors.

“We definitely still have things we can improve upon,” Hernandez said. “We need to take better care of the basketball, but I like how unselfish our players have been each game.”

Greenwich is back in action on Friday against FCIAC foe Staples in Westport at 7 p.m. The Wreckers are also in the midst of a fine season, with an FCIAC record of 7-1. They are atop the standings. The Cardinals sport a 6-2 mark in conference play.





