Roundup: Greenwich cross country team defeats Stamford

The Greenwich High School boys and girls cross country teams enjoyed another successful afternoon running at scenic Greenwich Point on Tuesday.

The Cardinals’ girls team had its runners take the top 18 spots, while the boys squad saw its athletes post 13 of the first 15 finishes.

Senior Mari Noble, who won the State Open, Class LL and FCIAC girls cross country titles in 2019, won Tuesday’s girls 3-mile race at Greenwich Point. Noble registered a time of 18 minutes, 5 seconds.

Greenwich senior David Levine was the boys winner, posting a time of 17:16 on the 3-mile course. Cardinals teammate Ryan Djurkovic, a senior, placed second (17:25), followed by Zachary Jelinek (junior, 17:47), Jack Briode (sophomore, 17:52) and Christian Zawislack (freshman, 17:57).

In the girls race, Greenwich senior Grace Collier was the runner-up in 18:49 and teammate Elizabeth Anderson, a sophomore, finished third (20:17).

Esme Daplyn (20:25, freshman) and Eadaoin Clarke (20:36, senior) were fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Cardinals (2-0).

Danny Fales (senior, 17:58), Quinn Collins (junior, 17:59), Stamford’s Matthew Tromba (senior, 18:03), Richard Santarosa (senior, 19:01) and Stamford’s James Deberadnis (19:06) rounded out the top 10 boys finishers.

Finishing 6-10 in the race for Greenwich were senior Lillian Johnson (21:18, junior Amelie Daplyn (21:24), Kelsey Roth (21:34, sophomore), senior Sophie Eberwein (21:40) and freshman Chloe Eberwein (21:41).

Next on Greenwich’s schedule is an FCIAC West Region meet on Saturday.





dfierro@greenwichtime.com



