Roundup: Greenwich boys soccer team beats Westhill, improves to 9-0

The Greenwich boys soccer team improved its record to 9-0 with a 2-0 victory against Westhill Friday in an FCIAC West Region game in Stamford.

Greenwich hosts Darien on Monday at 3 p.m., then will host the semifinal-round of the FCIAC West Region Tournament on Thursday.

Will Flynn gave Greenwich a 1-0 lead, scoring off an assist from Jon Gonzalez in the 20th minute.

Ryan Smith extended the Cardinals’ lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 48th minute. Julian Colin made four saves for the shutout win.

Greenwich held a 14-4 shots-on-goal advantage on Westhill. The Cardinals have yielded only three goals in nine games.

“It was a competitive game against a well-organized and capable Westhill team that moved the ball out of the back well, but struggled to break down the defensive stubbornness and determination of Greenwich,” Greenwich coach Kurt Putnam said.