Roundup: Greenwich boys basketball team edged by Trumbull

Greenwich guard James Pilc follows through on a 3-pointer he took late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' boys' basketball team's game against visiting Trumbull on Wednesday, February, 19, 2020.

Holding a nine-point third-quarter lead, the scene was set for the Greenwich boys basketball team to register an uplifting senior night win against Trumbull.

But the Eagles had other plans.

Using a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter, Trumbull came back to post a 48-45 win over host Greenwich on Wednesday night.

The Eagles, who limited the Cardinals to three points in the fourth quarter, evened their FCIAC record to 7-7 and improved their overall mark to 10-8. The Cardinals, who led most of the game, dropped to 4-13 overall.

Senior guard Max Steinman scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers, while senior guard Daniel Lustosa and sophomore guard James Pilc added seven points apiece for Greenwich (3-11 FCIAC).

“I’m very proud of our team’s effort,” GHS coach Chris Lovermi said. “We led for the better part of three quarters, maybe more. It came down to execution in the fourth quarter and we struggled with that. We had some opportunities and we had chances to knock down some shots and we weren’t able to do that. There were moments where we had some wide open 3s to either tie, or take the lead.”

Trailing 42-39 after the third quarter, Trumbull outscored Greenwich, 9-3, in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were led by junior Mileeq Green’s 12 points and eight points apiece by sophomore Connor Johnston and senior Cape Holden.

“Credit Greenwich, it was their senior night and they came out with a lot of energy,” Trumbull coach Buddy Bray said. “It was a grind it out game. It wasn’t pretty, but a road win down in Greenwich is always tough to come by. It’s a long trip for us.”

Sophomore Johnny McCain and junior Alex Bernstein each scored six points for the victors.

“We tightened up the defense a little bit and got some effort off the bench from some guys, which was good to see,” Bray said. “It was a good effort from both sides.”

Greenwich took leads of 35-29 and 37-31 on baskets by Lustosa with 3:18 to go in the third quarter. Sophomore guard James Pilc’s 3-pointer stretched Greenwich’s lead to 40-31 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Senior forward Jayden Solomon added six points for the Cards.

“I thought we played very well tonight, I’m proud of the seniors, I wish we could’ve gotten them a win,” Lovermi said. “I’m super proud of their effort and I think our team is trending upward.”

GREENWICH BOYS HOCKEY

Coming off a loss against New Canaan, the Cardinals got back on the winning track, defeating Staples, 4-0, at Milford Ice Pavilion on Wednesday night.

Greenwich scored one goal in the first period and three in the second. Junior forward Jack Hutchins scored the game’s first goal 10:26 into the opening period. Senior defenseman Ryan Columbo assisted on the goal.

Sophomore forward Liam Matthews gave Greenwich a 2-0 lead, tallying off an assist from junior defenseman Ben Bates at the 7:47 mark of the second period.

Junior forward Sam Milazzo made it 3-0 9:48 into the second period. Junior forwards John Cataldo and Dylan Kronengold each assisted on the goal. Hutchins’ second goal came 10:33 into the second period off assists from Columbo and junior defenseman Sean Duffy.

GREENWICH HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Visiting Greenwich was edged by Trumbull, 56-50, in the regular season finale for both teams on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals held a 27-23 lead at halftime and the Eagles were ahead at halftime, 37-36, after three quarters of action.

Freshman forward Mackenzie Nelson scored a game-high 29 points to pace Greenwich (14-6), which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Senior forward Ciara Munnelly scored eight points, while freshman guard Ava Sollenne had five points for the Cardinals.

Nelson grabbed six rebounds, to go along with four assists and four steals, while Sollenne added four assists and three rebounds.

Sophomore forward Kelly Martyanov tallied four points and six rebounds and senior guard Jordan Moses had three points for Greenwich, which is the No. 5 seed in the FCIAC Tournament.

Trumbull was powered by junior guard Cassi Barbato’s 17 points. Barbato sparked the Eagles in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points.

Sophomore forward Sarah Stolze had 12 points and sophomore guard Emi Roberto added nine points for the victors.

Greenwich plays fourth-seeded Norwalk in the FCIAC Tournament on Saturday at Staples High School at 5 p.m. Trumbull is the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

“I’m super proud of the work that they have put in to get to this point,” GHS coach Chrys Hernandez said of her team.”





