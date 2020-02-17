Roundup: Greenwich Academy swim team takes seventh at Eastern Interscholastic Championships

Behind numerous top-10 finishes, the Greenwich Academy swimming team placed seventh in the team standings at the prestigious 26-team 2020 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships held on Friday and Saturday at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa.

The Episcopal Academy finished first in the team standings in the women’s division with a score of 619 points. William Penn Charter School was second (557), followed by Notre Dame (457), Phillips Andover Academy (418) and Mercersburg Academy (396.50). Greenwich Academy totaled 315.50 team points for its seventh-place showing.

In the first meet at the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships, Greenwich Academy’s 200-yard medley relay squad finished third in 1:45.34. William Penn Charter School won the event in 1:44.36.

Junior Claire Michalik finished fourth for GA in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.57). The 200-yard individual medley saw senior Sophia Moore place fifth with a time of 2:07.12. Ashley Hu, a junior, was 12th in 2:11.24.

In the 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Avery Sammons had a seventh-place finish for the Gators, clocking in at 24.41 seconds. Michalik’s second top-five finish came in the 100 butterfly, where she took fifth (56.68). Moore finished in a 10th-place tie (58.13).

Michalik, Sammons, Moore and sophomore Hutton Saunders teamed up for a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.99). William Penn Charter School won the event in 1:35.73.