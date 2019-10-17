Roundup: Greenwich Academy soccer ties Westminster

Host Greenwich Academy held the possession edge on Westminster the majority of Wednesday’s soccer game, but the visitors had the advantage on the scoreboard, as it had a one-goal second-half lead with the weather conditions quickly deteriorating.

Yet as she has doing all season long, senior forward Katie Goldsmith scored the goal the Gators needed.

Greenwich Academy forged a 1-1 tie against Westminster, courtesy of Goldsmith’s second half goal. Junior goalie Ella Fugelsang turned in another effective performance in goal for Greenwich Academy, which was sparked defensively by Christina Maldonado and in the midfield by Paige Lipman and Taylor Glanville.

“We had our chances to win the game, we just didn’t take enough of them,” GA coach Alistair Lonsdale said. “I’m just happy we didn’t lose. It was a tough game in bad weather conditions. We are in a good spot right now at this point of the season.”

Both teams created scoring chances in the opening half, with senior forward Tessa Brooks and senior midfielder Taylor Lane moving the ball up the field for the Gators. Brooks took several corner kicks throughout the game, one of which almost found its mark in the second half. Westminster’s goal came from Eliza Roach early in the second half, a tally that put the visitors in front, 1-0. Gabby Marcus played in goal for Westminster, which defeated GA in 2018.

“It was wet and raining and that hurt us a little bit, it was hard on both teams,” said Lipman, a junior. “The first half we started out a little slow. But when they scored, I think that’s when we woke up. We thought we were going to get that second goal, especially on our last corner kick.”

Greenwich Academy continues a busy week Thursday against visiting FAA foe Greens Farms Academy at 4:30 p.m. They then host Kent School Saturday at 3 p.m. GA’s record stands at 6-3-3.