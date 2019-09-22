Roundup: Greenwich Academy soccer falls to Miss Porter’s

Tallying one goal in each half, visiting Miss Porter’s School registered a 2-0 victory over Greenwich Academy in a non-conference soccer game played on Saturday.

Miss Porter’s took a 1-0 lead when Natalie Godoy scored off a penalty kick in the first half. Greenwich Academy junior goalie Ella Fugelsang made the initial save, but Godoy quickly followed up her kick for a rebound goal, making it 1-0.

The score remained 1-0 until Kyla Gallagher scored off a cross from Sam Halligan in the 69th minute, giving Miss Porter’s a 2-0 advantage. The visitors improved their record to 4-0 with the win. The Gators’ record is 2-1-2.

“It was an even game and in these games, it comes down to finer details,” Miss Porter’s coach Avi Dubnov said. “Those details just turned in our favor today.”

Fugelsang was strong in goal throughout, making seven saves for Greenwich Academy.

“They were able to get a lot of through balls down the side and that was really dangerous for our defense,” Fugelsang said. “But our defense was really strong and our midfielders were able to get back a lot of the time and were able to shut them down. We left everything out on the field and I’m really proud of our team for how hard everyone worked.”

Added GA coach Alistair Lonsdale: “I thought it was a very even game, a penalty led to a 1-0 game, heading into the second half. In the second half, we ended up chasing the game at the end, so we had to end up changing our formation to get there.”

Senior Christina Maldonado and junior Schuyler Sargent helped lead the defensive effort for GA, which was sparked offensively by seniors Katie Goldsmith, Tessa Brooks and Taylor Lane.

“We have to keep our momentum,” Maldonado said. “Going forward, we know we are a good team, so we have to keep going after this loss. They (Miss Porter’s) are a good team with a lot of good players, so we have to build from this.”

SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL

The Tigers doubled their success Saturday, posting victories at home against Deerfield Academy and Pomfret School. Sacred Heart beat both squads, 2-0.

Sacred Heart won its match against Deerfield, 25-16, 25-13. Kellie Ulmer tallied four kills, four digs and one assist, while Olivia Lockwood had three kills, four digs and two aces to lead Sacred Heart against Deerfield.

Fran Iroala added four kills, two digs and three assists, while Lucy Catalano had three kills and two digs in the win. Setter Morgan Wilkens had 11 assists versus Deerfield.

Against Pomfret, Sacred Heart won, 25-23, 25-17. Wilkens posted 15 assists, four digs and one ace, while Lockwood registered six kills, five digs, two aces and one block for the victors. Ulmer had four kills, five digs and two aces and Catalano notched six kills and three blocks. Eva Cannelakis (eight digs) also led the Tigers.

BRUNSWICK CROSS COUNTRY

Brunswick placed an impressive second in the team standings at the Canterbury Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. The boys Division I meet included 10 teams and the Bruins finished with a second-place team score of 87 points. Loomis Chaffee School won the meet (48).

Lucas Pombo posted Brunswick’s top finish, placing seventh overall in the race in 17:46. Charlie Garland was eighth with a time of 17:48, while Brunswick teammate Matty Goodman finished 17th (18:30).

Ryan Heinzerling was 23rd for the Bruins, clocking in at 18:53.

“Our second-place finish was our best performance ever at the Canterbury Invitational,” Bruins coach Steve Polikoff said. “This was a big meet for our program and bodes well for the future of this team. This sets us up in a good position moving forward.”

SACRED HEART CROSS COUNTRY

Sacred Heart finished sixth in the 12-team Canterbury Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers placed ahead of Greenwich Academy, Blair Academy, Hotchkiss, Westminster, Kent and Berkshire.

Junior Ceci Duncan finished seventh, registering a time of 21:36 for the Tigers. Eighth grader Ava Lillis was 16th in 22:13.

“We were very pleased with how the team raced today against a very competitive field and in very tough conditions,” Sacred Heart coach Suzanne Shea Myette said.

GREENWICH HIGH VOLLEYBALL

The Cardinals ran their record to 5-0 with a hard-fought 3-2 win over host Darien in an FCIAC match played on Friday.

Greenwich won the match, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-5. Adele Sotgiu recorded seven kills and 16 digs, while Lilly Saleeby had 10 kills and 15 digs to pace the Cardinals.

Cornelia Roach registered five kills and four blocks and Heather Zitzman tallied four kills, four aces and 26 assists. Thalia Doundoulakis (four aces) and Gia-Rose Greschner (five aces) also sparked Greenwich.

“It was quite a back-and-forth battle,” GHS coach Steve Lapham said. “The team showed a lot of heart by coming back and winning that fifth game.”

GREENWICH HIGH FIELD HOCKEY

Flourishing from the start Greenwich posted a 7-0 triumph against host St. Joseph in an FCIAC game held on Friday.

Senior Demi Janis scored three times to lead the Cardinals. Junior Kathryn O’Donnell tallied twice and junior Augustina Ferrario scored two goals to also pace the Cardinals.

Freshman Alexandra Simpson added one goal in the win.

Janis added two assists and Ferrario also assisted on two goals. O’Donnell notched an assist, as did Simpson Johnna Pastore and Violet Mikalopas.

“Six of our seven goals were assisted, which was nice to see,” GHS coach Megan Wax said. “We were able to capitalize on a lot of our opportunities.”

Greenwich hosts FCIAC rival New Canaan on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

GREENWICH ACADEMY VOLLEYBALL

Greenwich Academy lost a tight FAA match to visiting Hopkins School on Saturday, 3-1. Hopkins won the match by set scores of 26-24, 27-25, 22-25, 25-23.

“Our team played really well,” GA coach Christy Girard said. “The girls ran a terrific fast-tempo offense, all beginning with great passing.”

Whitney Wise had 11 kills and Evie Kay Girard amassed 20 kills to pace GA (2-1). Alexandra Trofort (17 kills, four blocks), Catherine Burns (five aces, 15 digs, three blocks) and Valeska Lasky (46 assists, five aces) also sparked Greenwich’s Academy’s effort.

“Overall, I could not be more proud of them against such a big Hopkins offense,” Girard said. “This team is so promising.”

GREENWICH ACADEMY CROSS COUNTRY

Greenwich Academy placed eighth out of 11 teams in the team standings at the Canterbury Invitational — a Division I event — on Saturday.

Emily Greenhaw had the best finish for GA, placing sixth in 21:30. Maddy Lee was 13th for the Gators (22:05) and teammate Elena Tan was 28th (23:16).

Greenwich Academy races again on Oct. 2 in an FAA meet at Purchase College.

dfierro@greenwichtime.com