Roundup: Greenwich Academy hockey team edged by Canterbury in final seconds

Greenwich Academy was edged by ice hockey foe Canterbury School in the final seconds for the second time this season on Wednesday.

Host Canterbury scored with 49 seconds remaining in the third period of its 3-2 win over Greenwich Academy. Riley McPhee tallied the game-winning goal for Canterbury off an assist from Anika Flick.

The Gators took a 1-0 lead when senior Eliza Bowman scored off an assist from Cameron Brower with 7:41 to go in the opening period.

Flick tied the score at 1-1 at the 5:45 mark of the first period. In the third period, Canterbury took a 2-1 advantage when Alexandra Meola scored at the 7:17 mark of the third period.

Grace Schulze, a senior, tallied the equalizer for Greenwich with 3:32 remaining in the third period. Ellie Volpe and Kayla Ketchabaw set up Schulze’s goal.

Stephanie Ionescu made 23 saves in goal for the Gators.

“We fought hard and battled hard in a back-and-forth game,” GA coach Erin Brawley said. “Eliza gave us an early lead and Grace scored a great goal in the third period to tie the game. We have one game left against Worcester Academy (Friday, 6 p.m.) and we are looking forward to it.”





