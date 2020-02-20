Roundup: Greenwich Academy, Darien hockey teams skate to a tie

Greenwich Academy celebrated its Senior Day by dueling a tough Darien ice hockey team to a 1-1 draw in a non-conference game held on Wednesday at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford.

The Gators paid tribute to seniors Grace Schulze, Eliza Bowman and Sydney Pittignano.

“We came out fast and ready to go,” GA coach Erin Brawley said. “We came out flying for our seniors and scored a goal in the first minute-and-a-half.”

Sophomore Hamilton Doster gave the Gators a 1-0 lead. Doster’s goal came with 14:39 remaining in the first period. Schulze assisted on the tally.

“Our team controlled a good portion of the first period,” Brawley said. “Darien gained momentum in the second period and the third period was back-and-forth, with so many teams creating great opportunities.”

Senior Colleen Cassidy tied the score at 1-1 when she scored an unassisted goal for Darien with 8:39 left in the second period.

Stephanie Ionescu made 35 saves for Greenwich Academy. Darien goalie Claire Haupt stopped 44 shots for the Blue Wave, one of the top teams in the FCIAC.

“Both teams refused to lose,” Brawley said. “It was a great game and there was a big crowd for our senior game, so our team really fed off that.”

Greenwich Academy (5-9-4) has three road games remaining in its regular season and is still in the mix to qualify for the NEPSAC Tournament.

BRUNSWICK BASKETBALL

The Bruins coasted to a 56-40 victory on the road against EF International Academy on Wednesday. Brunswick (8-13) plays Greens Farms Academy on Thursday in its regular season finale.

Brunswick held a 37-16 halftime lead on their way to the win.

Freshman guard Logan Galletta scored a team-high 16 points, while junior forward Colin Mulshine added 13 for the Bruins.

