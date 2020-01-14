Roundup: Brunswick wrestling, Sacred Heart squash teams victorious

The Brunswick School wrestling team went a perfect 4-0 on Saturday, defeating Hotchkiss School, Forman, host Marvelwood and and Taft School.

The Bruins upended Hotchkiss, 82-0, Forman 84-0 and Marvelwood, 78-0 and topped Taft, 70-12.

Over the four matches, Brunswick registered 28 pinfall victories and won 23 matches by forfeit. For Brunswick, Kyle Pagnani (106-pound), Enza Vera (113), William MacGillvray (126), Jackson Wolfram (132), Chris Perry (138), Luca Errico (145), Nick Bell (160), Will Donovan (152), Nadji Ngbokoli (170), Alex Burdick (182), Clayton Ostrover (220) and Cliff Belknap (285) each went 4-0 on Saturday.

Tommy Sanford posted a record of 3-1 in his varsity debut for Brunswick. Teammate Michael Accetta also had a 3-1 day on the mat for the Bruins. Errico pinned three opponents, as did Perry for Brunswick.

Up next for Brunswick is its own annual Invitational Tournament, which takes place Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

SACRED HEART SQUASH

Sacred Heart tallied two victories against New England rivals Phillips Exeter Academy and Deerfield Academy on Saturday at Deerfield Academy.

The Tigers topped Philips Exeter Academy, 7-0, and was victorious against Deerfield, 6-1.

Caroline Fouts won her match against Phillips Exeter at the No. 1 spot, 11-4, 11-1, 11-0. Katie Keller of Sacred Heart was an 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 winner over Aime Brandes at No. 2.

Erin O’Connor swept to a 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-1) win at the third position, while Tigers teammate Sabrina Schwarz posted an 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 triumph at No. 4.

Madeline Schwarz defeated Phillips Exeter’s Emily Baxter at No. 5, 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 and Claudia El-Masny of the Tigers beat Charlotte Kaufmann, 11-7, 11-3, 11-3.

At No. 7, Mary O’Connor won, 11-1, 11-1, 11-6. In the Tigers’ 6-1 victory against Deerfield, Fouts took her No. 1 matchup, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6. Keller won in three games (11-8, 13-11, 11-5) and Erin O’Connor (No. 3) posted a 15-13, 11-5, 12-10 win.

Sabrina Schwarz lost a hard-fought 3-2 match to Deerfield’s Maeve Baker (7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 6-11) at the fourth spot. Annie O’Connor, Madeline Schwarz and Claudia El-Masny each won their respective matches, 3-0, for Sacred Heart.