Roundup: Brunswick squash, wrestling teams victorious

The Brunswick School squash team improved its record to 2-0, sweeping host Hotchkiss School, 7-0, on Wednesday.

Nick Spizzirri was victorious at the No. 1 spot for the Bruins, beating Taylor Clayton, 11-4, 13-11, 11-3. Spizzirri recently placed 14th out of 128 players at the British Open.

Dana Santry gave the Bruins a 3-0 victory at the No. 2 spot, defeating Chris Venkcatesan 11-8, 11-6, 12-10. Mac Aube posted an 11-1, 11-4, 11-6 win against Hotchkiss’ Sam Charlton at the No. 3 spot, while Pierce Henderson was a 3-1 winner (11-9, 11-2, 9-11, 11-3) for Brunswick at No. 4.

Colter Mackesy (No. 5, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7), Tad Carney (No. 6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6) and David Beeson (No. 7, 11-3, 11-3, 11-2) each posted 3-0 victories for Brunswick. In an exhibition match at the No. 8 spot, Brunswick’s Charlie Jones was edged by Thomas Baley, 3-2 (11-5, 3-11, 8-11, 11-8, 5-11).

BRUNSWICK WRESTLING

Posting four pins and eight forfeit victories, the Bruins downed visiting Hamden Hall, 72-6, in an FAA matchup on Wednesday.

Kyle Pagnani of Brunswick pinned Andrew Kortmansky in the 106-pound match in 50 seconds. Jackson Wolfrom (132) won his match against Hamden Hall’s Jack Fuoco in 2:52.

Will Donovan of the Bruins (160) won by pinfall in 26 seconds and Cliff Belknap (285) pinned his Hamden Hall foe in 51 seconds.

The Bruins, who upped their record to 6-1, travel to Marvelwood on Saturday for matches against three teams.

GREENWICH ACADEMY

Following a scoreless first period, host Hotchkiss School tallied twice in the second period and three times in the third to defeat Greenwich Academy, 5-1, on Wednesday.

“Our first game back from break, we were excited to be back and we had an up-tempo start,” Gators coach Erin Brawley said. “We felt good about going into the second period tied up and still felt good going into the third period. They just got the best of us.”

Sandrine Brien’s goal with 12:19 remaining in the second period gave Hotchkiss a 1-0 lead. At the 4:28 mark of the second period, Hotchkiss went ahead 2-0.

In the third period, Lizzy Burke, Emily Ferguson and Ellie Traggio each tallied for the victors.

Ava Butz scored Greenwich Academy’s goal with 8:04 remaining in the second period. Liana Seeley made 25 saves in goal for the Gators, who host Millbrook on Jan. 25 at Chelea Piers Connecticut.