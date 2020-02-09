Roundup: Brunswick squash team sweeps Taft; Bruins swim team beats Hopkins

After leading the Brunswick School squash team for 35 years, Bruins legendary coach Jim Stephens guided the squad to victory in the final home match of his career on Saturday.

At the Stephens Squash Center at Brunswick, the Bruins registered a 7-0 win over NEPSAC rival Taft School. Stephens, who has guided the Bruins to four U.S. High School Team squash titles in the past five seasons, is retiring at the conclusion of the school year.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached hundreds of boys over 35 years,” Stephens said. “My goal was always to provide the boys with a lifelong game that would develop their character and values for their life after Brunswick.”

The win capped a 4-0 regular season for the Bruins, who will compete in the 2020 U.S. High School Team Squash Championships in two weeks at Trinity College in Hartford.

Saturday’s match against Taft saw senior Nick Spizzirri register a 12-10, 12-10, 11-9 win over Marawan ElBorolossy at the No. 1 spot.

At No. 2, senior Dana Santry was an 11-7, 13-11, 11-4 winner against Taft’s Harris Ramlee. Senior Brian Leonard (No. 3) gave the Bruins an 11-8, 11-2, 11-5 win and teammate Mac Aube (No. 4) won his match, 11-4, 11-3, 11-5.

Brunswick senior Pierce Henderson was victorious against Peter Denious at the fifth spot, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4, while Patrick Keller (No. 6) won his match 11-2, 11-2, 11-2. Coulter Mackesy (No. 7) was also a 3-0 winner (11-3, 11-2, 11-5). Saturday’s match was also the final home event for Henderson, Leonard, Santry and Spizzirri, all of whom are captains.

BRUNSWICK SWIMMING

Brunswick finished its regular season with a record of 8-0, after defeating visiting Hopkins School, 81-69, on Saturday. The Bruins finished first in 11 of 12 events on their way to the victory.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Brunswick’s team of Lucas Hodgson, Patrick Mullen, Marcus Hodgson and Gavin Molloy combined for a winning time of 1:37.55.

Alexander Hazlett touched the wall first for the Bruins in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:44.49. Teammate Alex Morgan was second (1:51.66), followed by Deniz Tek of Hopkins (1:51.79).

Max Meissner of the Bruins was the 200 individual medley winner (1:57.45), while Marcus Hodgson won the 50 freestyle (21.28). Molloy took second in the 50 freestyle (22.64).

On the 1-meter diving board, Brunswick’s Wells Faulstich totaled 132.45 points — good for first place. Mullen finished first in theo 100 butterfly in 56.75 seconds and Molloy was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (49.63). Hopkins’ William Zhu took top honors in the 100 freestyle (49.19). Brunswick’s Gavin West swam the fastest time in the 500 freestyle (4:50.03) and the team’s 200 freestyle relay squad of Hazlett, Lucas Hodgson, Mullen and Marcus Hodgson posted a time of 1:26.55.

Lucas Hodgson had the best time in the 100 backstroke (1:00.24), as did teammate Aaron Montomery in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.96).

The Bruins ended the meet by registering a time of 3:12.75 in the 400 freestyle relay (Marcus Hodgson, Lucas Hodgson, Hazlett, Michael O’Malley).

Up next for the Bruins is the Eastern Championships in Pennsylvania. The two-day event, held at Frank and Marshall College, commences on Friday.

GREENWICH ACADEMY SWIMMING

Greenwich Academy swam past Hopkins School on Saturday, 117-61, at Brunswick School’s Mehra Natatorium.

Sophia Moore, Ashley Hu, Claire Michalik and Hutton Saunders combined for a winning time of 1:48.85 for GA in the 200-yard medley relay.

Moore registered a winning time of 1:53.72 in the 200-yard freestyle and Saunders finished second in 1:58.51. Michalik won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.57, while Madeleine Hodlen took first in the 50 freestyle (25.51) for the Gators.

Brielle Gold was the 100 butterfly winner in 1:01.30 for GA, while Holden placed first in the 100 freestyle (56.88). Elizabeth Xia was second in the 100 freestyle for the Gators.

In the 500 freestyle, Saunders touched the wall first in 5:07.13 and Ava Hamblett of Hopkins was close behind in 5:07.92.

Michalik, Holden, Moore and Avery Sammons gave GA a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.04). Moore won the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.46 seconds and Hu was the 100 breaststroke winner (1:05.42). The meet ended with GA winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.12.





