Roundup: Brunswick soccer team too much for Millbrook

Kyle Raker tallied twice in the Brunswick School soccer team’s 5-2 road win over Millbrook School on Wednesday.

The Bruins improved to 9-5-1 on the season. It was the fourth time this year that Raker, the team-leader in goals with 11, netted multiple goals in a game.

Raker opened the scoring in the sixth minute, weaving through the Millbrook defense and depositing a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Three minutes later, Brunswick teammates Anthony Deosa and Michael Huber combined near midfield and played a ball to Raker in the corner of the Millbrook 18. As Raker moved the ball in close to the Millbrook goal, a Mustang defender redirected the ball into the Millbrook net, giving the Bruins a 2-0 advantage.

The Bruins made a 3-0 later in the first half, as Michael Huber finished a give-and-go with Raker in the 38th minute.

The Bruins scored two more goals in the second half to build a commanding 5-0 lead. Henry Foster converted a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Gavin Foster’s one-timer from Raker capped the Brunswick’s scoring in the 69th minute.

Brunswick goalie Eric Meindl made five saves.