Roundup: Brunswick hockey team wins opening game at St. Sebastian’s Tournament

The Brunswick School hockey team posted its fourth straight win Friday, skating past Winchendon School in the opening game of the St. Sebastian’s Tournament, 4-1.

Instead of periods, the game was played in two halves and the Bruins took control in the opening half, winning faceoffs and generating a lot of shots on goal.

Blue liner James Shannon and sophomore Connor Welsh worked the puck to senior linemate Jakub Teply, who made forehand-to-backhand move, giving Brunswick a 1-0 lead.

Shannon fed senior defenseman Jude Brower on the backdoor a few minutes later, putting the Bruins up 2-0 late in the first half

Junior Matthew McGroarty extended the lead to 3-0 on the first shift of the second half, tallying on a tip-in.

Teply capped the scoring for the Bruins, before Winchendon broke through with 4:26 to go. Brunswick (5-2-1) plays St. Sebastian’s School on Saturday.

BRUNSWICK SQUASH

Brunswick School opened its season with a 6-1 win against Choate Rosemary Hall. The Bruins return to action on Jan. 8 against Hotchkiss School.

Coulter Mackesy got the start at the No. 1 spot for Brunswick and posted an 11-5, 11-10, 11-2 win over Ari Starr. Andrew Aube was victorious at No. 2 for the Bruins, beating Caleb Nyhart 11-9, 11-2, 11-1. Warren Klein of Brunswick topped Jei Ho 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 at the third spot.

Warren Klein (No. 4) and Walter Huffman (No. 5) were each 3-0 winners in their respective matches for the Bruins (1-0). Benet Polikoff won his match at the seventh spot for Brunswick 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 12-10, 11-3.