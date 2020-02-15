Roundup: Brunswick hockey team uses three-goal third period to defeat Gunnery

Three unanswered third-period goals lifted the Brunswick School ice hockey team to a 5-2 road win over The Gunnery on Friday.

Ranked eighth in the latest USHR.com weekly prep poll, Brunswick improved to 18-5-2 overall with its seventh triumph in its last eight games.

Brunswick has four regular season games remaining ahead of a potential post-season bid, including a rematch with Gunnery at Hartong Rink on Friday.

Brunswick’s Andon Cerbone tallied the opening goal of the game, taking a pass from Connor Welsh from behind the net and scoring with the team on a power play in the second period.

Gunnery notched a tying goal following a faceoff win in the Bruins’ zone to make it a 1-1 midway through the second period.

With 8:51 remaining in the second frame, Matthew McGroarty netted a tough-angle shot, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

In the final seconds of the second period, the hosts knotted the score at 2-2 with a goal.

In the decisive third period, the Bruins started their three-goal run with a wrister by Jakub Teply off a rebound during a power play at the 8:34 mark.

Welsh added another extra-man goal on an odd-man rush, giving Brunswick a 4-2 cushion with 5:50 remaining. McGroarty scored an empty-netter with less than two minutes to play to cap the scoring.

GREENWICH BOYS BASKETBALL

Senior forward Jayden Solomon scored 22 points for Greenwich, which built a 17-point halftime lead in its 58-40 win over host Bridgeport Central in an FCIAC matchup on Thursday night.

Solomon scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Cardinals, who entered halftime with a 33-16 advantage.

“Jayden had a really outstanding game,” GHS coach Chris Lovermi said. “He scored on a variety of drives to the basket and provided a big lift offensively.”

Junior forward Mason Muir scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while sophomore forward Chason Barber had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

“Our inside game was key tonight,” Lovermi said. “We took full advantage of our size in the post area.”

Senior guard Daniel Lustosa scored eight points, including two 3-pointers for Greenwich, which led 52-30 after three quarters of play.

Junior Jamir Saunders scored 16 points, with three 3-pointers for Central. Jeremiah Devalt added 11 points for the Hilltoppers.

“Defensively, we were solid,” Lovermi said. “We did a good job of shutting down their dribble-drive game and that allowed us to get a lead.”

Greenwich (4-12, 3-10 FCIAC) hosts Trumbull Wednesday at 7 p.m.

GREENWICH HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Cardinals ran their record to 13-5 by rolling to a 62-24 victory over visiting Bridgeport Central in an FCIAC game held on Wednesday night.

The win also improved Greenwich’s record in FCIAC play to 11-4. Greenwich is in fifth place in the FCIAC with two games remaining in the regular season. Eight teams qualify for the FCIAC Tournament, which begins on Feb. 22, with the quarterfinals being played at Staples.

Senior guard Kate Loughran paced a balanced scoring effort for Greenwich with 12 points. Loughran also made two 3-pointers in the win.

Freshman forward Mackenzie Nelson added 11 points, eight of which came in the first half, while sophomore guard Kristin Riggs scored 10 points for the victors.

Senior forward Julia Conforti scored seven points, senior guard Jordan Moses had six points and freshman guard Ava Sollene and sophomore forward Kelly Martyanov added five points apiece.

Conforti and senior forward Ciara Munnelly each had four rebounds and two steals, while sophomore forward Kayla Anderson had two rebounds. Nelson tallied three rebounds, four assists and five steals. Kiara Powell had nine points for Central.

Up next for Greenwich is a home game on Saturday at 12 p.m. against Wright Tech.





dfierro@greenwichtime.com



