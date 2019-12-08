Roundup: Brunswick hockey, swim teams victorious

The Brunswick School hockey team earned its first win of the season on Saturday, skating past New Hampton, 5-2, at the Phillips Exeter Invitational in New Hampshire.

Brunswick (1-2) returns to action Sunday against Phillips Exeter at 2:30 p.m. The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from James Shannon and Jakub Teply. Shannon’s goal came five minutes into the first period and Teply tallied 96 seconds later.

New Hampton responded with two straight goals, evening the score at 2-2, after the first 20-minute period. Ben Pressley’s goal late in the second period gave the Bruins the lead for good at 3-2. In the third period, Jude Brower scored an even strength goal 2:17 into the period and Connor Welsh added a power play goal with 8:58 remaining.

Brower assisted on Tepley’s first-period goal and Connor Sullivan had the assist on Shannon’s goal in the opening period. Sullivan also assisted on Brower’s goal. Henry Foster and Andon Cerbone helped set up Welsh’s third-period tally.

In goal, Alexander Rohlf made 24 saves for the Bruins.

BRUNSWICK SCHOOL SWIMMING

Winning 11 events and breaking two pool records, Brunswick began its season with an 85-60 win against visiting Canterbury School on Saturday.

“Despite five Brunswick swimmers participating in Olympic Development Program tournament water polo, four boys being injured and a delayed start to the meet, the boys rose to the occasion,” Bruins coach Aaron Montgomery said.

Brothers Marcus and Lucas Hodgson each broke pool records for the Bruins at Mehra Natatorium on Saturday. Marcus Hodgson, a senior, won the 100-yard butterfly in a pool record time of 51.29 seconds, besting the previous record by more than a second.

Lucas Hodgson, a sophomore, broke the 100-yard freestyle record, clocking in at 46.95. Brunswick’s 200-yard medley relay team of Max Meissner, Alexander Hazlett, Marcus Hodgson and Lucas Hodgson won teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:35.34. Lucas Hodgson won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.34, followed by teammates Michael O’Malley and Felipe Leao.

In the 200 individual medley, Meissner posted a winning time of 2:01.10. Brunswick’s Jackson Walker finished second and teammate Luke Apostolides placed third. Peter Michalik was the runner-up up to Marcus Hodgson in the 100 butterfly, while O’Malley won the 100 freestyle (50.13). Alex Morgan and Danny Taylor were second and third, respectively in the 100 freestyle for the Bruins.

Apostolides was the 500 freestyle winner (5:15.99) and Meissner took first in the 100 backstroke. Walker also had the top time in the 100 breaststroke. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Hodgson brothers, O’Malley and Hazlett posted a time of 1:26.02. The 400 freestyle relay team of Lucas Hodgson, Jake Charney, Hazlett and Marcus Hodgson registered a time of 3:12.30.

“The boys just missed qualifying for the 200 medley and 200 free relay all-American cuts,” Montgomery said. “They missed the 200 medley relay cut by six tenths of a second and they missed the 200 free relay cut by 16 one hundreds of a second. Not a bad start to the season.”

SACRED HEART BASKETBALL

Madison Hart scored a team-high 12 points for Sacred Heart in its 44-40 home loss to Hotchkiss School on Saturday.

Trailing 18-13 at halftime, the Tigers opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run. The lead changed hands seven times in the second half. Driving aggressively to the basket, the Bearcats drew fouls and took 24 free throws for the game. However, Hotchkiss made only three of its 12 attempts from the foul line during the first half. Sacred Heart had just six free throw attempts on the day.

Alana Frederick scored seven points, while Leah Atkins and Payton Sfreddo added six points apiece for Sacred Heart (0-2). Franny O’Brien added four points for Sacred Heart, which also received scoring from Sarah Augustine (three points), Olivia Caponiti (two points) and Morgan Smith (two points).

Sacred Heart hosts FAA rival St. Luke’s School on Monday.