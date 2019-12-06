Roundup: Brunswick hockey edged by Loomis Chaffee

Brunswick School was edged by Loomis Chaffee School, 3-2, on Thursday in a NEPSAC hockey matchup held in Windsor.

On the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining, two Loomis forwards skated up the ice and criss-crossed at the blue line, causing two Bruins players to collide, knocking themselves out of the play. Loomis’ Adam Martin was left uncontested and he converted a short snap shot, giving his team a 3-2 lead.

All of the other scoring came during the second period. The Pelicans scored two goals early in the second period, courtesy of Kennedy O’Connor and Cody Hoban, but the Bruins came back.

Senior Jakub Teply tallied at the 9:17 mark and junior Gary Claps scored on a tip-in from the low slot 13:53 into the period for the Bruins, evening the score at 2-2. John Burdett and James Shannon each assisted on Claps’ goal.

Brunswick outshot Loomis, 33-25, for the game. Alexander Rohlf made 22 saves for the Bruins, while Kyle Chauvette stopped 31 shots for the Pelicans.

Brunswick plays New Hampton at Phillips Exeter Academy on Saturday at 4 p.m.

GREENWICH ACADEMY BASKETBALL

Greenwich Academy opened its season with a 40-28 road loss to Kent School in a NEPSAC game held on Wednesday.

The Gators (0-1) held a 17-12 halftime lead, Kent outscored GA 28-11 during the second half. Senior guard Francesca Sileo scored a team-high 18 points for Greenwich Academy. Sileo converted three 3-pointers and scored 13 first-half points.

Junior forward Sofia Gianuzzi and freshman forward Elizabeth Spaulding added four points apiece for the Gators, who travel to Miss Porter’s School on Saturday.