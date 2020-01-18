Roundup: Brunswick basketball team extends win streak to three games; Brunswick hockey ties Kents Hill

Overccoming a bit of a slow start, the Brunswick School basketball team rallied for a 53-47 victory over Wooster School at Dann Gymnasium on Friday night.

The non-league win was the third-straight victory for Brunswick (5-7).

Trailing 19-10 in the first half, the Bruins closed out the opening frame with a 9-3 run, as the Generals took a 22-19 lead into halftime.

Deadlocked at 35-35 with 7:00 remaining, Brunswick’s Khari Wilson converted a pair of free throws to give the Bruins the lead for good. After a Wooster free throw, Dan Arnold countered with a 3-pointer from the wing, boosting Brunswick’s lead to 40-36 at with 4:52 to play.

Arnold’s 3-pointer was the final field goal for the Bruins, who scored all their points from the foul line down the stretch. Brunswick shot 9-for-10 from the foul line during the final minutes to seal the win.

Trailing 47-42, Wooster knocked down a three-pointer with 1:17 remaining to cut the deficit to 47-45.

Brunswick’s Logan Galletta made a pair of free throws making it, 49-45, with 1:11 left to play.

Following the two points from Galletta, the Bruins blocked a Wooster three-pointer and earned possession of the ball with just under a minute to play. James Sealy was fouled by Wooster and sank two free throws to make it a 51-45 contest with 51.4 remaining.

Sealy led the Bruins with a career-best 20 points, scoring 12 in the second half. Galletta added 12 points, while Arnold chipped in six points on a pair of second-half 3-pointers.

BRUNSWICK HOCKEY

Brunswick forged a 1-1 tie against Kents Hill on Friday night at Hartong Rink.

Bruins coach Mike Kennedy credited freshman goalie Brendan Holahan and senior captain Henry Foster for being two of the squad’s bright spots for the game.

The Bruins trailed 1-0, but scored the equalizer with just less than seven minutes remaining in the third period.

Brunswick, which sports a record of 11-4-2, hosts Millbrook School on Monday night at 6 p.m.

GREENWICH GYMNASTICS

In a meet against St. Joseph and Wilton on Friday night at the YWCA of Greenwich, the Greenwich’s squad was defeated by the Cadets and Warriors.

St. Joseph finished with a team score of 133.95 points, while Wilton scored 129.05. The Cardinals totaled 123.3 points.

Freshman Emma Kelly scored an 8.2 on the uneven bars for Greenwich to earn a fourth-place finish. Celine Perrin, a senior, finished in a three-way tie for third place in the floor exercise (8.4).

Senior Schuyler Tomey of St. Joseph won the vault (9.4) and placed tied for first on the bars with Wilton freshman Olivia Mannino (8.4).

Wilton senior Katherine Ginsburg finished first on the balance beam (8.9) and junior Anna Hughes of St. Joseph won the floor exercise (8.9).