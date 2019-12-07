Roundup: Brunswick basketball team beats Hackley

Finishing the second half strong, the Brunswick School basketball team posted a 64-60 road win over Hackley School in its season-opener on Friday.

The Bruins (1-0), who are playing their first seven games on the road, are back in action at Taft on Saturday.

Brunswick concluded Friday’s game against Hackley with a 10-5 run. The Hornets held a 55-54 edge with just over a minute remaining, before the Bruins’ decisive 10-5 run.

Tristan Joseph began the spurt with a fastbreak layup, giving the Bruins the lead for good at 56-55. Brunswick’s Kevonne Wilder drove baseline for a layup, while being fouled with 28 seconds remaining. Wilder made the ensuing free throw to give the Bruins a 59-55 advantage.

Two free throws by Dan Arnold extended the Bruins’ lead to 63-55. Joseph’s 17 points powered Brunswick, which received eight points from Khari Wilson and eight from Jack Michalik. Colin Mulshine also sparked the Bruins, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the first half.