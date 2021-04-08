Rosters set for Connecticut’s CARE Senior All-Star basketball games at Windsor, Shehan Center

The Coaches Advancement for Racial Equity Committee is hosting a pair of CARE Senior All-Star Games at Windsor on Friday, April 9 and another at the Shehan Center in Bridgeport on Saturday, April 10.
A girls game will kick off the action at Windsor at 5 p.m., followed by the boys game. There will be one boys game at the Shehan Center at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The seniors scheduled to participate at Windsor are as follows:
- Elijah Botnick (Northwest Catholic)
- Juwan Thompson (Bloomfield)
- Jarrell Petteway (Windsor)
- Quallis Williams (Windsor)
- Ty Calloway (Enfield)
- Ian Calabrese (Simsbury)
- Matt Walker (Hall)
- Matt Houde (East Catholic)
- Luke Strole (East Catholic)
- Jack Hall (Avon)
- Chris Hough (Capital Prep)
- Jalen Gordon (Capital Prep)
- Justice Carter (New Britain)
- Frank Pacheco (St. Bernard)
- Marshall Gada (East Lyme)
- Jabari Jones (Ledyard)
The seniors scheduled to play at the Sheehan Center are as follows:
- Shawn Allen (Harding)
- Isaiah Sullivan (Bassick)
- Vincent Martinez (Maloney)
- Ben Pennella (Westhill)
- Dereyk Grant (Wilbur Cross)
- Javon Taylor (Wilbur Cross)
- Jaden Palmer (Bridgeport Central)
- Kevin Vidmar (Danbury)
- Malcolm Duncanson (West Haven)
- Eli Blackwell (West Haven)
- James Rawlins (Notre Dame-West Haven)
- Ben Carroll (Notre Dame-West Haven)
- Kyle Lombardi (Holy Cross)
- Justin Parker (Wilby)
- Will Barton (St. Paul)
- Tre Duncan (Sacred Heart)
- Mekhi Tolar (Middletown)
- Tyshawn Jackson (Prince Tech)
- Jacob Smith (Farmington)
- Jared Martin (Norwich Free Academy)
Players expected to participate in the girls game are:
- Alyssa Virtue (Fitch)
- Frankie Foster (Fitch)
- Charlotte Carney (Fitch)
- Mary McElroy (Simsbury)
- Jenissa Varela (Norwich Free Academy)
- Anajah Ingram (Norwich Free Academy)
- Sarah Ericson (Norwich Free Academy)
- Alexie Armour (Newington)
- Madison Romanello (Newington)
- Azaiyah Felder (Conard)
- Tyonna Tyson (Manchester)
- Emma Novajasky (Farmington)
- Jaida Vasquez (Plainville)
- Jayanna Whitt (Bloomfield)
- Kya Mayo (Middletown)
- Jayden Burns (New London)
- Ava Mills (Suffield)
- Taylor Golembiewski (E.O. Smith)
- Rebecca Fraley (Windsor)
- Sydney Fulton (Capital Prep)
No spectators will be allowed at any of the three games. Search “WPS Athletics” on YouTube to watch the two all-star games being played at Windsor.