Rosters set for Connecticut’s CARE Senior All-Star basketball games at Windsor, Shehan Center

The Coaches Advancement for Racial Equity Committee is hosting a pair of CARE Senior All-Star Games at Windsor on Friday, April 9 and another at the Shehan Center in Bridgeport on Saturday, April 10.

A girls game will kick off the action at Windsor at 5 p.m., followed by the boys game. There will be one boys game at the Shehan Center at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The seniors scheduled to participate at Windsor are as follows:

Elijah Botnick (Northwest Catholic)

Juwan Thompson (Bloomfield)

Jarrell Petteway (Windsor)

Quallis Williams (Windsor)

Ty Calloway (Enfield)

Ian Calabrese (Simsbury)

Matt Walker (Hall)

Matt Houde (East Catholic)

Luke Strole (East Catholic)

Jack Hall (Avon)

Chris Hough (Capital Prep)

Jalen Gordon (Capital Prep)

Justice Carter (New Britain)

Frank Pacheco (St. Bernard)

Marshall Gada (East Lyme)

Jabari Jones (Ledyard)

The seniors scheduled to play at the Sheehan Center are as follows:

Shawn Allen (Harding)

Isaiah Sullivan (Bassick)

Vincent Martinez (Maloney)

Ben Pennella (Westhill)

Dereyk Grant (Wilbur Cross)

Javon Taylor (Wilbur Cross)

Jaden Palmer (Bridgeport Central)

Kevin Vidmar (Danbury)

Malcolm Duncanson (West Haven)

Eli Blackwell (West Haven)

James Rawlins (Notre Dame-West Haven)

Ben Carroll (Notre Dame-West Haven)

Kyle Lombardi (Holy Cross)

Justin Parker (Wilby)

Will Barton (St. Paul)

Tre Duncan (Sacred Heart)

Mekhi Tolar (Middletown)

Tyshawn Jackson (Prince Tech)

Jacob Smith (Farmington)

Jared Martin (Norwich Free Academy)

Players expected to participate in the girls game are:

Alyssa Virtue (Fitch)

Frankie Foster (Fitch)

Charlotte Carney (Fitch)

Mary McElroy (Simsbury)

Jenissa Varela (Norwich Free Academy)

Anajah Ingram (Norwich Free Academy)

Sarah Ericson (Norwich Free Academy)

Alexie Armour (Newington)

Madison Romanello (Newington)

Azaiyah Felder (Conard)

Tyonna Tyson (Manchester)

Emma Novajasky (Farmington)

Jaida Vasquez (Plainville)

Jayanna Whitt (Bloomfield)

Kya Mayo (Middletown)

Jayden Burns (New London)

Ava Mills (Suffield)

Taylor Golembiewski (E.O. Smith)

Rebecca Fraley (Windsor)

Sydney Fulton (Capital Prep)

No spectators will be allowed at any of the three games. Search “WPS Athletics” on YouTube to watch the two all-star games being played at Windsor.