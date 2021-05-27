Rossacci, Sacred Heart Academy edge Amity for SCC DII girls lacrosse title

WEST HAVEN — When Sacred Heart Academy girls lacrosse coach Samantha Clyne took over the team four years ago, she figured it would take about four years for the team to develop chemistry and get used to her style of play.

“This is my fourth year and the seniors have been with me all four years,” Clyne said. “By my fourth year as coach I figured we would all be under the same focus now. Throughout this season this team has meshed well and today all the effort and hard work paid off.”

In a game that was close start to finish, Sydney Rossacci – non-starter – scored her second goal with 15 seconds left in the second sudden death overtime to pull off the upset and lead No. 2 Sacred Heart Academy to a 9-8 win over No. 1 Amity in the SCC girls lacrosse Division II championship game at Ken Strong Stadium on Wednesday.