Rossacci’s 2OT lifts Sacred Heart Academy to SCC D-II girls lacrosse title over Amity

WEST HAVEN — When Sacred Heart Academy girls lacrosse coach Samantha Clyne took over the team four years ago, she figured it would take about four years for the team to develop chemistry and get used to her style of play.

“This is my fourth year and the seniors have been with me all four years,” Clyne said. “By my fourth year as coach I figured we would all be under the same focus by now. Throughout this season this team has meshed well and today all the effort and hard work paid off.”

In a game that was close start to finish, Sydney Rossacci — coming off the bench — scored her second goal with 15 seconds left in the second sudden death overtime to pull off the upset and lead No. 2 Sacred Heart Academy to a 9-8 win over No. 1 Amity in the SCC girls lacrosse Division II championship game at Ken Strong Stadium on Wednesday.

Sydney Rossacci scores game winning goal in 2nd OT to lead Sacred Heart Academy to 9-8 win over Amity in SCC GIRLS lacrosse final #ctglax pic.twitter.com/pcYtdPG9GS — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) May 26, 2021

It was the SHArks third appearance in a D-II final and first title. Claire McConnell, named the SCC Division II Girls Lacrosse Most Outstanding Player, made 16 saves for the SHArks, including her 100th save of the season. She has 114 saves overall. Emilee Degrand led the offense with four goals.

“My teammates really put me in position to score that game-winning goal,” Rossacci said. “They urged me to take the shot and so I went for it. I tried to go around the goalie (Payton Rahn) because I know how good she is and I knew she would come straight at me. So I used a sidearm shot to get a clear shot into the net.

“I had no clue it was going in when I let the ball go. When it did, I couldn’t believe it, it was amazing. This is huge for our program. We just kept getting better and better and to get this SCC title is awesome.”

The SHarks improve to 15-1 and head to the upcoming CIAC Class M tournament.

“Amity is a very good team, I knew they would be tough but I also thought the game would be close,” Clyne said. “Sydney Rossacci doesn’t start for us, but she works so hard and always gives me 100 percent, so I am not really surprised she got the game-winner for us.”

The SHArks set the tone early when Mia Celentano scored with 20:30 to go in the first half and Degrand scored her first goal with 19:29 to go for a 2-0 lead. Natalie Huber scored Amity’s first goal 29 seconds later to cut the lead to 2-1.

Kalliopi Maniatis tied the game at 3 for the Spartans with 2:37 to go in the first half. But Degrand and Alexa Guercia closed the first half scoring to give the SHArks a 5-3 lead at halftime.

Amity’s Bailey McDermott scored with 3:43 to go and Olivia Zalinsku scored with 2:05 left in regulation for the 8-8 tie, setting up Rossacci’s game-winning sidarm goal.

“Last time we played Sacred Heart Academy in the regular season, we beat them but they had a lot of girls in quarantine due to COVID-19,” Amity coach Jenna DeRosa said. Amity is having an exceptional season itself coming off a 13-1 regular season, its best regular season record in the program’s history. “This was a different team today and we knew they would be tough. Our goalie is very good, but their goalie was phenomenal today.

“When we scored the last two goals of regulation to tie it and send the game into overtime, I thought the momentum was shifting our way. But both goalies made some big saves in the overtime. We got close and tied the game a few times, but we could never get that extra goal to take the lead.”

Rahn had 10 saves and Huber and McDermott had two goals each for the Spartans (14-2).

“This is amazing, it’s like a dream come true for me,” said McConnell. “Amity is such a good team, I needed to be focused to make saves on every play, every possession. I didn’t realize I got my 100th save in the game, I’m pretty happy with that. We have an amazing team and everyone contributed on offense and defense today.”

NO. 2 SACRED HEART ACADEMY 9, No. 1 AMITY 8 (2OT)

Sacred Heart Academy 5 3 1 — 9

Amity 3 5 0 — 8

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Emilee Degrand 4, Mia Celentano 2, Sydney Rossacci 2, Alex Guercia 1; Amity — Bailey McDermott 2, Natalie Huber 2, Kalliopi Maniatis 1, Dylon Lyons 1, Sydney Burzynski 1, Olivia Zalinsku 1. Saves: Sacred Heart Academy — Claire McConnell 16; Amity — Payton Rahn 10. Records: Sacred Heart Academy 15-1; Amity 14-2.