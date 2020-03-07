Rose brothers, Burke lead Canton to first NCCC tournament championship

CANTON — Junior guard Josh Burke calmly stepped to the free throw line, his Canton boys basketball team 18.3 seconds away from its first NCCC boys basketball tournament championship.

Seconds earlier he had made one of two free throws to build the Warrior lead to three points. Burke’s teammate, Jack Rose, pulled down the biggest offensive rebound of his career to provide one more chance to put the game out of reach.

Jack Rose came up with a huge offensive rebound in the final 30 seconds to help Canton hold off Granby for its first NCCC #ctbb tournament championship. pic.twitter.com/yyh9gSrgpP — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) March 7, 2020

Neither Burke, nor Canton, were going to be denied.

Burke hit both free throws to cap his 21-point performance and lead second-seeded Canton to a 56-49 win over fourth-seeded Granby Friday night before a packed and spirited crowd.

Canton's Josh Burke iced NCCC #ctbb championship game with two free throws. pic.twitter.com/b8lB3AQtJC — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) March 7, 2020

“I told these guys plays for everybody in the past, every guy that almost got there.” Canton coach Craig Archambault said. “We’re at home, this is our night. Granby is an amazing team, an amazing program. They’ve been the top dog of the league for a long time. We knew we had to play hard, they were awesome tonight. But our guys showed a lot of heart.”

Burke provide an outside threat for Canton, connecting on four 3-pointers, including two in the third quarter when the Warriors built an eight-point lead.

Matt and Jack Rose, 6-foot-4 senior forwards, provided a formidable inside presence for Canton, which is the No. 1 seed in the CIAC Division IV state tournament.

Matt Rose had 15 points and Jack Rose nine, including seven in the second quarter.

“They have a lot of weapons,” Granby coach Walter Hansen said. “Rose is amazing. He’s so tough inside, he’s unselfish, he knows when to pick his spots. His post moves are fantastic. Burke made some tough threes.”

Canton, which improved to 21-2, has won 10 straight. Its losses this year came to Somers 75-73 in triple overtime and to Granby 58-53. Canton did defeat Granby in the second game the two played in the regular season 60-51.

Senior guard Chris Tenczar added five points and steady leadership for Canton.

Granby pulls to with 51-49 with 42.1 seconds left in NCCC #ctbb championship game pic.twitter.com/pQb8KusZ4c — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) March 7, 2020

Roman Heinze led Granby with 17 points, including a 3-pointer to pull Granby within 51-49 with 42.3 seconds to play.

“They’re tough to guard,” Archambault said. “Heinze is an animal. He’s just a tough cover. We wanted to protect paint, get out and contest shooters. Rebounding I thought was key tonight. We didn’t give them too many second chances.

“He didn’t want us to lose and he was trying to be more aggressive down the stretch offensively and keep us in the game,” Hansen said of Heinze. “He made some big shots for us down the stretch.

Canton coach Craig Archambault on Warriors winning first NCCC #ctbb tournament championship. pic.twitter.com/3gS2msNjEn — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) March 7, 2020

Joshua Brown added 12 points and Justin Phillips eight for Granby. Both our sophomore guards.

CANTON 56, GRANBY 49

Granby 13 13 12 11 — 49

Canton 13 17 13 13 — 56

Granby

Justin Phillips 3 0-0 8 John Bell 2 0-0 4 Disabella 1 0-0 3 Dear 2 0-0 6 Joshua Brown 4 1-2 11 Rowan Heinze 5 6-9 21 Jack DeGray 0 0-0 0 Totals: 17 7-11 49

Canton

Chris Tencear 2 0-0 5 Colin Mackin 1 0-0 3 Matt Rose 6 2-4 14 Silas Sawtelle 1 0-0 2 Josh Burke 7 3-5 21 Ryan McGoldrick 1 0-2 2 Jack Rose 3 3-3 9 Totals: 21 8-14 56