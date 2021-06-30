Ropiak wins the Greenwich Men’s Town Golf Tournament

Amid a field of former champions, Ben Ropiak emerged as the winner of the Greenwich Men’s Town Golf Tournament Townwide Flight Sunday.

After shooting and even-par 71 Saturday, Ropiak finished with a 3-over-par 74 Sunday, taking home the title in the top flight with a 3-over par 145 in the 76th annual tournament held at Griffith E. Harris Golf Course.

It was the first Townwide Flight title for Ropiak.

“It was awesome,” Ropiak said. “I’d won the juniors but not the men’s. Now to be the winner of that tournament, I take a some pride in that.”

Ropiak had two former champions on his heels all tournament in David Peng and Jason Morilla.

2015 and 2016 Townwide champion Peng came in tied for second with Colin Cassidy shooting a 4-over-par 146, shooting a 68 Sunday.

Tyler Sudell was fourth shooting a 149 while defending three-time champion Morilla came in fifth with a 151.

“As I was playing Sunday I knew that right behind me on the course were the champions from 2015 to 2019. I knew that any slip-ups and they would take it away,” Ropiak said. “I got some good breaks on a few holes and I was fortunate to do just enough to win. I knew when I finished my round I had a good chance.”

Ropiak hit a 6-foot putt in front of a throng of onlookers on 18 to close out his final round.

Ropiak is no stranger to winning on the course. He won the Greenwich Junior Town Tournament in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016. He also won two CIAC state and three FCIAC championships as part of the Greenwich High golf team from 2017-2019.

“The biggest difference between the junior and men’s tournament is that the men’s is over two days,” Ropiak said. “Anyone can shoot well one day but there is a mental grind you have to go through over two days. You have to manage your misses and avoid stupid bogies. It is also knowing the quality of the competition is higher and you can’t afford many slip-ups. Physically it is not a big difference but it is mentally.”

Andrew McCauley won the Townwide A title with a 164 with John Byrne and Paul D’Amico coming in second just one stroke off the lead at 165.

In the Senior Flight, Joe Nethercott took home first place with a 2-over par 144 after finishing Sunday with a 2-under 69.

George Pusser was second in the Senior division at 155 followed by Brien Kelley at 156.

Michael Ward finished first in the Senior A Flight, shooting a 171 with Andrew Yu coming in second at 185 followed by Trond Rokholt at 187.

Ken Strasnick won the Super Senior Flight for the third time with a score of 152.

Dan Agro was second with 153 with Bud Pironti coming in at 154.

On Monday, Sydney Nethercott followed up her father’s performance in the Men’s Senior Flight by winning the Townwide Flight title of the Greenwich Ladies Town Golf Tournament with a score of 70.

Anne-Laure Coby, who won the Townwide Flight championship in 2018 and 2019 came in second with a score of 74.

The win was the first for Nethercott who saw her sisters Kendyl (2015) and Brooke (2011) both previously win the Townwide championship.

Kendyl Nethercott finished Monday with a 90.

Petra Saichin-van der Lee took home the title in the Senior Flight, coming in with a 90.

Maureen Bailie was second with a 92, while Karen Cohen was third with a 97.

Suzanne Weiser came out on top in the Super Senior Flight with a 90 followed by Lee Murdoch at 93 and Sharon Peterson with a 96.





