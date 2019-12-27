Robert Saulsbury Invitational to be held Friday

The Robert Saulsbury Basketball Invitational will be held Friday on Saulsbury Court at Wilbur Cross High.

The slate begins at 1 p.m when Amistad, which advanced to the CIAC Division III state finals last season, faces Kolbe Cathedral at 1 p.m. That is followed by the Wilbur Cross girls hosting Norwalk, the reigning Class LL state champions.

The Career and West Haven boys will square off in the third game beginning at 5 p.m., followed by Wilbur Cross hosting Weaver.

In between the second and third games, four people will be honored: ex-Hillhouse and West Virginia University standout Bria Holmes, now playing for the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA; former New Haven Mayor Toni N. Harp; former Wilbur Cross and Fairfield University standout Troy Bradford; and former longtime Hyde/Creed boys basketball coach Steve Jefferson.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Proceeds to benefit The Robert H. Saulsbury Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be available. For further information, call (203) 376-1385.