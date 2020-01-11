Sacred Heart Academy’s Rosa Rizzitelli (21) releases a 3-pointer during against West Haven in on Friday. Sacred Heart Academy’s Rosa Rizzitelli (21) releases a 3-pointer during against West Haven in on Friday. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Rizzitelli, Sacred Heart Academy edge West Haven to remain unbeaten 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WEST HAVEN — First-year Sacred Heart Academy head coach Jason Kirck has a young squad. Youth does not matter when a team is poised.

For Kirck and his team, that poise came through down the stretch Friday evening as the Sharks held off a feisty West Haven squad in a 43-35 Southern Connecticut Conference interdivision victory at West Haven High.

“We are a young team,” Kirck said. “They are buying into the culture we are setting for this program. They come to practice and they work hard. They prepare for the game. We work on a lot of skills in practice. We are a young team which believes in each other.”

With the victory, Sacred Heart Academy improved to 8-0 and already has its foot in the door for postseason play.

“It is so exciting,” Sacred Heart sophomore Rosa Rizzitelli said. “I knew we were going to get here from day one. We have a new coach and we are a family here. Last year, we did not win many games. Now we are 8-0 and in the states already. It is a really awesome feeling.”

Behind 12 points from Rizzitelli, including three 3-pointers, and 10 points apiece from senior Elena Farquharson and freshman Emma Kirck, the Sharks had a balanced attack which came through with clutch shots throughout the contest.

Farquharson led the key run in the game as she scored the last eight points of the third quarter to give Sacred Heart Academy a 37-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“This team is very resilient,” Jason Kirck said. “They are young, but they keep going after it. I thought we showed some poise to fight back like we did.”

West Haven held an 18-17 lead in the final seconds of the opening half, before Emma Kirck drained a 3-pointer to give Sacred Heart Academy the lead at the half.

After Ally Kirck put the Sharks up in the third quarter, the Westies (4-3) took a 27-25 lead on a 3-pointer by Sarah Evangelista and a pair of buckets by Elena Petrie. When the Westies had the chance to expand the lead, rushed shots hurt them.

“That is just our youth,” West Haven coach Jessica Moriarty said. “We had poor shot selection. You have to be patient to have that success. There were a few times when I thought we forced things. We need to learn to keep our composure.”

Rizzitelli evened the game at 27, and after a bucket by West Haven’s Petrie tied the game at 29, Farquharson went on a run to give Sacred Heart Academy a lead it never relinquished.

“There is a great culture here,” Rizzitelli said. “We have a great coach and it is like a family here. We play hard. Practices are so much fun. We work hard and apply that in the game. All the plays we practice, we apply in the game. We have good chemistry and a new coach. It is so much different.”

The Sharks hit only one 3-pointer in the final quarter, that from Rizzitelli, while scoring the remaining points from the free throw line to seal the victory.

“West Haven plays hard,” Jason Kirck said. “They are a young team that plays with energy and fire. Jess (Moriarty) is doing a great job with that program. She has that program going in the right direction. They are going to be a tough team.”

The Westies took a 10-7 lead after one quarter of play as freshman Amani Abuhatab gave her team a 6-4 lead with a bucket and free throw. Petrie increased the margin to 10-5 with 15 seconds left in the quarter, but a key bucket by Gianna Pye got the Sharks within three as the quarter expired.

Rizzitelli opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, then hit another for a 13-10 lead for the Sharks with 5:40 remaining in the first half. Baskets by West Haven’s Dea Howard and Petrie, along with a pair of buckets from Abuhatab had West Haven on top 18-17.

“Our defense was good,” Moriarty said. “We were solid. We need everyone to contribute on the offensive side. We need others to step up.”

Abuhatab, who has scored in double digits in all seven of West Haven’s games, led the Westies with 13 points. Petrie finished with 10 and Evangelista had five in the loss.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Elena Farquharson: Sacred Heart Academy senior scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter, including the final eight to give the Sharks a 37-29 lead.

QUOTABLE

“It was a playoff atmosphere. The gym was into it. These are the types of games you want to play in.”

— West Haven coach Jessica Moriarty

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 43, WEST HAVEN 35

SHA

Elena Farquharson 4 0 2-3 10; Rosa Rizzitelli 1 3 1-2 12; Sydney Rossacci 0 0 2-4 2; Emma Kirck 1 2 2-2 10; Julia Cannon 1 0 0-0 2; Ally Kirck 2 0 1-2 5; Gianna Pye 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 10 5 8-15 43

WEST HAVEN

Kassidy Carrano 1 0 1-2 3; Amani Abuhatab 4 0 5-6 13; Sarah Evangelista 1 1 0-0 5; Dealyce Howard 2 0 0-2 4; Elena Petrie 5 0 0-1 10. 13 1 6-11 35

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 7 13 17 6 — 43

WEST HAVEN 10 8 9 8 — 35