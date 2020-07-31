Greenwich football team concludes summer conditioning program, looks to season ahead

The Greenwich High School football teams works out at Greenwich High in Greenwich, Connecticut on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Greenwich High School football teams works out at Greenwich High in Greenwich, Connecticut on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Rise and shine: up early each day Greenwich football team concludes summer conditioning program 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — Greenwich High School is usually quiet at 6 a.m. during July, but the sounds of an athletic competition could be heard on field No. 3 at the school on Thursday.

Greenwich’s football team, which was unable to hold its traditional spring football session in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was up early Thursday taking part in its summer conditioning program.

Like all teams in the CIAC, the Cardinals have been allowed to hold summer workouts since July 6. Thursday marked their final session until they gather again in approximately two weeks.

Training together as a team has given the Cardinals a sense of normalcy during what have been atypical times, due to the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s been a while without any group meeting with the football team, so it’s good that we’ve been able to have workouts,” said T.J. Abbazia, a rising senior, who will serve as one of the Cards’ five captains. “We’ve had communication for working out, but it’s really good to see the teammates’ faces. We really feel like we’re a team once again.”

Thursday’s workout included approximately 40 players, who were split up into about five groups. They ran sprints, did squat thrusts, push-ups and other exercises during the early-morning, one-hour practice.

Cardinals coach Anthony Morello, who guided the team to a 9-2 finish in 2019, including a berth in the CIAC Class LL Tournament, was pleased with the month’s workout sessions.

“The kids were in better shape than I thought they would be in,” said Morello, who is entering his second season at the helm. “With this many months away and not being able to see them physically and be in the weight room physically, you wonder what’s going on. But we continue to push out workouts every week.”

Morello said individual workout plans were formulated by strength coach Pat Mediate and offensive coordinator Kevin Avery and “the kids showed up prepared, which was a big relief for our staff.”

During their July team training sessions, Greenwich, like all squads, had to follow safety guidelines, which were released by the CIAC.

Players had to be split up in groups of 10 and had to arrive to practice wearing masks. Before they arrived at practice, they were required to complete a monitoring form, which included questions to find out if they were symptom-free. At Greenwich, cones were laid out six feet apart feet apart for the athletes to stand and wait for their temperature to be checked.

Last Wednesday, the Greenwich team learned that one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. Seven players were practicing in the same group as the athlete who tested positive, so in accordance with the Greenwich Department of Health, they too, are under quarantine.

The seven players who were training in the same group as the player who tested positive for COVID-19, were also tested and each one of their results was negative, Morello said.

The Cardinals coach said the team was cleared to practice by the town last Thursday, but it did not hold practice again until Monday, “out of abundance of caution.”

“We did have a player test positive, which was something we weren’t expecting,” said Morello, who added that no other player has tested positive for the coronavirus. “The best thing of all is that player is healthy and not exhibiting any more symptoms. He has been in quarantine and he is feeling good. The local health department said we are doing everything right and I’m very pleased the player is feeling well.”

Morello added: “This is a big test for us and for all programs right now. There are a lot of group activities in every district. So to see how a program handles that adversity is going to be a big challenge for everybody this season.”

Greenwich Public Schools notified the families of each football player that was involved in summer workouts, regarding the athlete who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The football coaches have made a great effort to maintain CIAC summer conditioning guidelines,” GHS Athletic Director Gus Lindine said.

For Morello and the Cardinals, getting back on the field, even if it was just for conditioning purposes, was a blessing.

“Any return to normalcy that we can give the students in this town and across the state, no matter how difficult it may be, no matter what the challenges are, no matter how much extra time needs to go into preparation, we need to do it,” he said.

He’s impressed with how focused his squad has remained through challenging times.

“The players are motivated,” Morello said. “They didn’t miss a beat throughout this entire process. We have been conducting virtual meetings since March and from an Xs and Os standpoint, I think we’re ahead of the game, because those are meetings you typically wouldn’t have. “Because we were limited in the time we had with them, we figured let’s utilize the time we have with them with our playbook and when we do come together again on the field, we’ll be ready to go.”

The CIAC announced its fall season sports plan on Friday afternoon. The plan calls for the fall season to commence on Sept. 24, with the first day of full practice being Sept. 11.

Football teams can continue conditioning in groups of no more than 15 until Aug. 17, when skillwork can be added. The maximum number of football games that will be played this fall by each team is six.

Should the schools not return to the classroom and remain in distance learning, then the fall sports season will not take place, the CIAC noted.

“I don’t care who we play, or where we have to go to, we just want to play football and whatever lengths we need to go to allow these student-athletes to continue their education on the field and in the classroom, I’m all for it,” Morello said.

Added Abbazia: “Any football is great, all the seniors appreciate having any season at all, whether, no matter how many games it is — whatever it is.”

The Cardinals’ 2020 senior captains include Abbazia, Vincent Ceci, Kobe Comizio, Will Montesi and James Rinello.

Comizio enjoyed the summer workout sessions.

“Obviously it was different having to maintain distance training and the hour time restriction,” said Comizio, a wide receiver/defensive back/linebacker. “But everyone showed up with a positive attitude. It’s fun to have something to do and we got after it and it was a lot of fun. We were just happy to have something.”

Montesi, a tight end/defensive end, expressed the significance of the team coming together this month.

“It is extremely important, because all of our coaches tell us this is where you win your championships, this is where your season really starts, because you have to build comaraderie and get into shape for the season,” Montesi said. “We want to be the level we need to be at for offseason training.

He added: “The whole country could use sports and football just kinds of build our community. I think it’s important to have a season.”

