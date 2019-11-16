Rinello, defense lead No. 4 Greenwich over No. 9 Ridgefield

Greenwich's Matthew Pilc scores a second quarter touchdown against Ridgefield in a high school football game at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Greenwich's Matthew Pilc scores a second quarter touchdown against Ridgefield in a high school football game at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Rinello, defense lead No. 4 Greenwich past No. 9 Ridgefield 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — Greenwich’s Evan Weigold picked up a Ridgefield fumble and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 5 minutes, 2 seconds left Saturday to secure 27-7 FCIAC victory.

Greenwich, ranked fourth in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, improved to 8-1. Ridgefield, ranked ninth, dropped to 7-2.

Quarterback James Rinello completed three touchdown passes in the first half, including two in the first quarter to wide receiver Mason Muir. Rinello and Muir connected on touchdown passes of 8 and 4 yards.

Rinello’s third touchdown pass was to to Matthew Pilc with 4:12 left in the first half.

Ridgefield drove the Greenwich 1-yard line but lost a fumble on the snap as the third quarter came to a close.