Ridgefield’s Silver Spring CC to host 52nd Borck Junior

The 52nd Borck Junior will not only crown new champions this year, but also add a new course to the rotation.

Silver Spring CC in Ridgefield is the site of this year’s championship, which begins Monday. There are 54 boys and 15 girls competing this year in the championship in honor of Jay Borck, an accomplished junior golfer who died at age 16 in 1968. The Borck family created a Fairfield County event that would allow golfers of all levels, including beginners, to compete in a tournament format.

The Borck family and the CSGA came to an agreement during the tournament’s 50th year in 2019 to allow the CSGA to operate the event and expand to a statewide championship.

This year, the Borck is competing on the same exact dates as the Northern Junior.

“In a perfect world, we would never conflict with the Northern Junior or any other significant junior event,” said Mike Moraghan, the executive director of the CSGA. “But it is hard to do that with the AJGA, the Junior PGA and the Met Juniors. Throw it anywhere on the calendar and it will conflict with something. The Northern Junior does draw an excellent field, but still draws a lot from out of state. We have practically a full field. Numbers are up from last year.”

That will include the reigning Connecticut Junior Amateur champion. Glastonbry’s Connor Goode defeated defending champion Matt Doyle in the final held July 23.

Among members of the GameTimeCT team competing for the boys title are Goode, Alex Elia (Ridgefield), Jon Bushka (Notre Dame-West Haven), Brett Chodos (Amity), Luke Stennett (Portland), Dan Casanta (Pomperaug), Colin Firda (St. Joseph), Charlie Dolan (Glastonbury), Luke Karpiej (Hale-Ray) and Will Huntington (Fairfield Prep).

Also competing on the boys side is Cam St. Pierre of Shelton while his older brother Kyle, who just graduated from Shelton High, is playing in the Northern Junior instead.

Mia Holbrook and Maxie Marin represent the host club on the girls side. Ava Gross (Amity) and Molly Mitchell (New Canaan) are among the contenders for the title.

Monday’s round of stroke play will reduce the boys side to 16 and girls to eight for match play beginning Tuesday. The two championship finals will be held Wednesday afternoon.