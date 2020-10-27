Ridgefield sports in jeopardy following switch to remote learning

A community uptick in COVID-19 cases has temporarily sidelined both in-class learning and fall sports at Ridgefield High School.

With the school switching to fully remote learning until Nov. 10, RHS athletic director Dane Street announced that all games and practices were immediately postponed until further notice.

The closure means that most Ridgefield teams might not be able to compete in the FCIAC postseason. Regional tournaments for boys and girls soccer, field hockey, and girls volleyball are scheduled to take place Nov. 4-12, and the FCIAC boys and girls regional cross country championships are scheduled for Nov. 4. There are no state tournaments or championships this fall.

“Obviously the timing of this change has the potential to impact the remainder of the fall season,” Smith wrote in an email to fall sports athletes and their parents Monday evening.

“I’m not ready to rip the bandage off just yet, but this could mean the end of the season for us,” Smith said in a phone call Monday night. “I will spend the next few days going over possibilities to see if there’s a way our teams can keep competing. The official fall season runs through Nov. 20, so maybe some contests could be made up.

“I will reach out to (FCIAC commissioner) Dave Schulz tomorrow to see if there’s any chance that the playoffs can be pushed back,” Smith added. “But who’s to say another school won’t have to shut down soon and then miss the playoffs if they are pushed back.”

If the conference postseason is not delayed, the girls swim team might be the only Ridgefield squad with a chance to win a title: The regional championships in that sport are scheduled for Nov. 14.

“All of us were aware that something like this could happen,” Street said. “But still it’s really tough when it happens at this point, so close to the postseason.”





