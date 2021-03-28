Ridgefield rallies over Trumbull to win back-to-back FCIAC girls basketball titles

RIDGEFIELD — It seemed like the more the odds got stacked against the Ridgefield girls basketball team, the stronger they got.

The Tigers began the FCIAC championship with their top scorer Katie Flynn out for the game.

Then late in the third quarter, senior captain Kelly Chittenden left the game with a leg injury and sophomore starter Kaya Weiskopf was on the bench with four fouls.

No big deal for the No. 1 seeded Tigers who rallied from down 13 at halftime to beat third-seeded Trumbull 46-43 for their second title in a row.

“What can I say about this team since last March?” Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney said. “The resiliency to overcome things beyond their control and overcome speed bumps that are self-inflicted, like some of those fouls. It’s remarkable. I am so proud of them. To be able to do what they just did, that’s incredible. I never thought we’d play a better game than last year’s championship but tonight we played a better game. What an incredible weekend for the Ridgefield basketball community.”

The Ridgefield boys won its third-straight FCIAC championship Friday night, keeping both titles in town.

Ridgefield, ranked No. 3 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, finishes the season unbeaten at 16-0.

It is the fifth FCIAC title for the girls team.

Weiskopf and senior Cali Stietzel each scored 12 points for the Tigers.

“We did exactly what we needed to do to pull it off,” Ridgefield senior Cali Stietzel said. “We were down 13 and we said we have to dig deep with 16 minutes left in our season. As a team we were able to come together …. and it shows how Tiger basketball is a whole program.”

Ridgefield trailed 30-17 at halftime but cut that lead to 37-32 after three.

The Tigers grabbed the lead 42-41 with 3:10 to play on a layup by Weiskopf.

Trumbull tied it on a layup by Emma Gentry but a 3-pointer by Weiskopf with 1:22 left gave Ridgefield the lead for good.

Down three, Trumbull had a shot to tie but a 3-pointer from the wing fell short and the Tigers were dancing in the middle of the court once again.

For Trumbull, keeping this unusual season in perspective was all the talk in the locker room after the game.

“We didn’t talk anything about the game. What we talked about was that we turned one of the least normal situations that we have ever encountered into one of the most extraordinary seasons that I have ever coached,” Trumbull coach Steve Tobitsch said. “There is nothing normal about what we just went through for eight weeks. We are taking temperature checks in the parking lot, doing health screens every day before practices and games, we are playing in masks, we are coaching in masks. I want them to remember this was an extraordinary experience. It didn’t end the way we want it to but I am so proud of these girls for everything they did this season.”

Gentry had a game-high 20 points for Trumbull.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cali Stietzel, Ridgefield: When her team needed her most, Stietzel stepped up in a big way. She hustled all over the court, made several big defensive plays and hit a he 3 in the fourth quarter.

QUOTABLE

“Cali is one of my favorite kids have ever been around,” Coloney said. “Her enthusiasm, her fun-loving spirit is so great. Tonight was truly a team effort. We have five kids selected to All-FCIAC teams and two of them go down and one of them has four fouls and we were playing with what we got. Everybody made plays.”

RIDGEFIELD 46 TRUMBULL 43

RIDGFIELD 7 10 15 14—46

TRUMBULL 13 17 7 6—43

TRUMBULL (13-3) Emma Gentry 9 1-2 20; Emi Roberto 3 1-1 9; Sarah Stolze 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall 1 0-0 3; Grace Lesko 1 1-2 3; Cassi Barbato 3 0-0 7; Amanda Ruchalski 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 4-7 43

RIDGEFIELD (16-0) Kelly Chittenden 2 5-5 9; Cara Sheafe 0 0-0 0; Siouhan Moroney 3 1-2 8; Faith Arnold 1 1-2 3; Cali Steizel 5 0-2 12; Maya Rubio 1 0-1 2; Anna Gillan 0 0-0 0; Kaya Weiskopf 4 1-2 14. Totals: 16 8-13 46

3-point field goals: T—Barbato, Roberto 2, Gentry, Lindwall. R—Stietzel 2, Moroney, Weiskopf 2

Fouled out: None