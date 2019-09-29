Staples' Benji Titlebaum (21) makes contact with Ridgefield's Kai Prohaszka (10), left, during football action in Norwalk, Conn., on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. Staples' Benji Titlebaum (21) makes contact with Ridgefield's Kai Prohaszka (10), left, during football action in Norwalk, Conn., on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Ridgefield football sitting pretty (3-0) after topping Staples 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NORWALK—The best journeys are the ones where you can savor every step along the way.

Life is very good for the Ridgefield football team. The Tigers improved to an unblemished 3-0 Saturday night by outbattling Staples, 7-0 in a contest played at Norwalk’s Sam Testa Field.

“We’re a confident group,” said Ridgefield junior running back Xander Scavone. “We believe in big moments someone is always ready to stand up.”

A slew of timely contributions added up to a third consective triumph that kept the Tigers atop the FCIAC East Division.

An interception early by Dean Habeeb and a pair of fourth-quarter thefts by Dan Moroney and Habeeb kept Staples (1-2) out of the end zone when a tying touchdown beckoned.

The two-headed rushing attack of Kai Prohaszka (15 carries, 65 yards) and Xander Scavone (10 carries, 64 yards; 9 carries, 57 yards, game’s lone TD in 2nd half) allowed Ridgefield to control the clock. It also meant that veteran senior quarterback Owen Matthews (14 of 25 passing, 72 yards) didn’t need to have a Patrick Mahomes-like performance.

