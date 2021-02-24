Ridgefield dominance continues, connects on 15 3-pointers to defeat Danbury

Dominance is nothing new for Ridgefield boys’ basketball, which entered the season looking for its fourth FCIAC title in five years, but it appears to be reaching new levels.

The Tigers improved to 4-0 Tuesday night after cruising to a 77-55 over rival Danbury. The 22-point margin of victory was the second lowest so far for Ridgefield in its young season.

Ridgefield is winning by 32 points on average with its closest game being a 62-45 victory over Westhill.

“The morale is very good right now,” Ridgefield coach Andrew McClellan said. “Danbury is a big rival of our so there was a lot of energy at the beginning, I thought we got off to a great start, especially on the offensive side.”

Ridgefield was lights out in the first quarter, scoring 26 points and going six for six from long range before a half court buzzer beater attempt.

Junior Justin DiFabio knocked down half of those first quarter shots himself before finishing the game with six 3-pointers for 18 points.

“Justin is a great shooter, and a lot of his shots are being set up well by his teammates,” McClellan said. “We are getting a lot of good offense resulting in open shots for him.”

The three ball has been a crucial piece to Ridgefield’s run in recent years, and that was exemplified against Danbury as 55 percent of the Tigers points came by way of the three.

“The last couple of years we have been perimeter oriented,” McClellan said. “This year we have a lot more inside/outside capability. We have some big people who can score, but a lot of them can also shoot from the outside. We have a lot of versatility.”

Captain Amos Grey led all scorers with 19 points against the Hatters and senior Emmett O’Malley also reached double digit points with 12.

Through the first two weeks, Ridgefield has jumped three spots to No. 6 in the GameTimeCT Boys Basketball poll with no other FCIAC teams in the top 10.

RIDGEFIELD 77, DANBURY 55

DANBURY 10 12 14 19—55

RIDGEFIELD 26 15 22 14—77

DANBURY: Kevin Vidmar 3 2-3 8; Cushan Perkins 1 0-0 2; Charnez Perkins 4 1-6 9; Christian Jeffers 4 2-2 12; Christian Nalbatian 2 1-2 7; Nick Smith 2 0-0 4; Cameron Perkins 4 3-6 11; Jashon Little 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-19 55

RIDGEFIELD: Justin DiFabio 6 0-0 18; Matthew Knachel 0 2-2 2; Alister Walsh 3 0-0 9; Evan Collins 0 0-2 0; Carson Lust 3 1-4 7; Emmett O’Malley 4 2-2 12; Matthew Eiben 1 0-2 2; Dylan Veillette 4 0-1 8; Amos Grey 7 2-2 19. Totals: 28 7-15 77.

3-point field goals: D—Nalbatian 2; Jeffers 2. R—DiFabio 6; Walsh 3; Grey 3; O’Malley 2.