Report: Torrington girls soccer player attacked at game

The mother of a Torrington girls soccer player told WFSB her daughter was tackled and repeatedly punched by opponents in a game against Derby Wednesday.

Torrington defeated Derby 1-0. The two schools play again at Derby on Oct. 25.

Jill Bettua told WFSB her daughter, Allison, had not attended school since the incident and that she did not believe her daughter would be playing soccer in the foreseeable future.

“What I saw was my daughter airborne and her feet flying in the air, and as soon as she landed, they were pummeling her with both of their fists. Both girls on her,” Bettua told WFSB.

Bettua added the Derby players were not issued yellow or red cards, and that they high-fived a Derby coach as they went off the field.

Derby Superintendent Martin Pascale said in a statement to WFSB the school has addressed the incident that occurred in that game, saying the athletic department does not condone any behavior that is outside the rule of play in any contest.

Torrington Superintendent Susan M. Lubomski told WFSB the two schools have been talking since the incident. They have also been in contact with the CIAC and the Official’s Association, and a complaint has been filed.